Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Evans
- 30Bennett
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 21Allen
- 17Earing
- 25Maher
- 23Hutchinson
- 10Knowles
- 27Abraham
- 11Williams
Substitutes
- 2White
- 8Kinsella
- 14Comley
- 15James-Taylor
- 20Clarke
- 26Clarke
- 31Przybek
- 39Johnson
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Wollacott
- 36Chin
- 5Lavelle
- 6O'Connell
- 34Ness
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 10Morgan
- 32Henry
- 19Payne
- 33Leaburn
- 7Jaiyesimi
Substitutes
- 4Dobson
- 9Stockley
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Kirk
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 21Fraser
- 24Inniss
- 28Clare
- 37Williams
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Ronan Maher (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ronan Maher.
Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Richard Chin.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Jack Earing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Miles Leaburn.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donervon Daniels.
Foul by Richard Chin (Charlton Athletic).
Tom Knowles (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aaron Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi with a cross.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.
Foul by Miles Leaburn (Charlton Athletic).
Donervon Daniels (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Taylor Allen (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Lucas Ness.
Foul by Lucas Ness (Charlton Athletic).
Ronan Maher (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timmy Abraham.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Lucas Ness.
