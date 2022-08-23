Stevenage v Peterborough United

StevenageStevenage19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Line-ups
Stevenage
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Chapman
- 2Wildin
- 18Bostwick
- 6Sweeney
- 5Piergianni
- 20Earley
- 10Campbell
- 8Taylor
- 4Reeves
- 19Reid
- 24Amoo
Substitutes
- 3Clark
- 9Norris
- 11Roberts
- 12Ashby-Hammond
- 14Smith
- 15Vancooten
- 16Read
Peterborough
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Blackmore
- 5Knight
- 6Kent
- 36O'Connell
- 19Ajiboye
- 11Poku
- 8Taylor
- 22Kyprianou
- 21Tomlinson
- 27Taylor
- 17Jones
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 7Fuchs
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 12Thompson
- 14Marriott
- 16Burrows
- 23Ward
- 24Thompson
- 40Lakin
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match report to follow.