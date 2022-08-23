Close menu
EFL Cup
Oxford UtdOxford United19:45Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 21McGinty
  • 26Golding
  • 15Mousinho
  • 16Brown
  • 42Seddon
  • 2Long
  • 14Bate
  • 24Johnson
  • 8Brannagan
  • 39O'Donkor
  • 7Bodin

Substitutes

  • 4Findlay
  • 9Taylor
  • 12Jones
  • 13Eastwood
  • 22Joseph
  • 25Smyth
  • 27Goodrham
  • 29Spasov
  • 32Sade

Crystal Palace

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 21Johnstone
  • 17Clyne
  • 6Guéhi
  • 26Richards
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 7Olise
  • 55Phillips
  • 19Hughes
  • 78Rodney
  • 22Édouard
  • 14Mateta

Substitutes

  • 3Mitchell
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 13Guaita
  • 15Schlupp
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 28Doucouré
  • 45Wells-Morrison
  • 47Boateng
Referee:
Peter Bankes

