Oxford United v Crystal Palace

Oxford UtdOxford United19:45Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Follow live text and radio coverage of Tuesday's Carabao Cup action
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 21McGinty
- 26Golding
- 15Mousinho
- 16Brown
- 42Seddon
- 2Long
- 14Bate
- 24Johnson
- 8Brannagan
- 39O'Donkor
- 7Bodin
Substitutes
- 4Findlay
- 9Taylor
- 12Jones
- 13Eastwood
- 22Joseph
- 25Smyth
- 27Goodrham
- 29Spasov
- 32Sade
Crystal Palace
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 21Johnstone
- 17Clyne
- 6Guéhi
- 26Richards
- 4Milivojevic
- 7Olise
- 55Phillips
- 19Hughes
- 78Rodney
- 22Édouard
- 14Mateta
Substitutes
- 3Mitchell
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 13Guaita
- 15Schlupp
- 23Ebiowei
- 28Doucouré
- 45Wells-Morrison
- 47Boateng
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes