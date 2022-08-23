Gillingham v Exeter City

GillinghamGillingham19:45ExeterExeter City
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 3-4-3
- 25Turner
- 4Wright
- 5Ehmer
- 23Baggott
- 2Alexander
- 10Lee
- 8O'Keefe
- 3Tutonda
- 7MacDonald
- 19Walker
- 24Kashket
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 9Mandron
- 11Reeves
- 17Law
- 21Adelakun
- 22Green
- 31Carter
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 40Brown
- 26Sweeney
- 4Stubbs
- 27Grounds
- 12Key
- 16Kite
- 14Dieng
- 2Caprice
- 7Jay
- 20Brown
- 21Coley
Substitutes
- 3Sparkes
- 5Hartridge
- 8Collins
- 10Nombe
- 15Chauke
- 18Blackman
- 19Cox
- 39Diabate
- 41Borges
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match report to follow.