Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Fulham 0.
Premier League newcomers Fulham fell to a shock Carabao Cup second-round defeat at League Two Crawley.
Fulham manager Marco Silva made 10 changes for the trip, and his side fell behind after 16 minutes as Tom Nichols coolly slotted in the opener.
The fourth-tier hosts were able to begin dreaming of an upset when Liverpool loanee James Balagizi doubled the advantage shortly after half-time.
There was to be no way back for Fulham, as Crawley held out for a famous win.
Last season's Championship winners came into the game in good form having beaten London rivals Brentford 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.
But a much-changed line-up - with only 19-year-old Jay Stansfield retaining his place in the starting line-up - was punished by motivated opposition at Broadfield Stadium.
Crawley sit 23rd in League Two following one draw and four defeats in their opening five league matches this season - scoring in just one of those fixtures.
Yet Kevin Betsy's side, who overcame Bristol Rovers 1-0 in the first round, made the perfect start as Nichols slotted into the bottom corner to round off a neat team move.
Nichols then turned provider for England Under-19 international Balagizi, who darted into the area and fired past Marek Rodak.
Despite having 67% of possession, Fulham's first shot on target did not arrive until the 92nd minute as the top-flight side exited the competition, with the full-time whistle prompting a pitch invasion by the jubilant home support.
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 3-4-3
- 34Addai
- 23Johnson
- 12Ransom
- 44Ogungbo
- 18DavisSubstituted forAdebowaleat 87'minutes
- 8Powell
- 39Hessenthaler
- 25TsaroullaSubstituted forOmoleat 45'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 20BalagiziSubstituted forMarshallat 90+3'minutes
- 10NadesanSubstituted forBremangat 87'minutes
- 9NicholsSubstituted forWellsat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Tilley
- 16Omole
- 17Adebowale
- 19Telford
- 21Appiah
- 22Wells
- 40Greensall
- 42Bremang
- 45Marshall
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 27Mbabu
- 5Duffy
- 31DiopBooked at 80mins
- 23BryanSubstituted forAbladeat 45'minutes
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 39Fossey
- 38HarrisSubstituted forGodoat 45'minutes
- 35Francois
- 65Stansfield
Substitutes
- 22Gazzaniga
- 37Ablade
- 41D'Auria-Henry
- 42Robinson
- 43McAvoy
- 44Pajaziti
- 45Sekularac
- 46O'Neill
- 47Godo
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 5,577
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Fulham 0.
Attempt missed. Kevin Mbabu (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Offside, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah tries a through ball, but Terry Ablade is caught offside.
Tyrese Francois (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Powell (Crawley Town).
Terry Ablade (Fulham) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu with a cross.
Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Mark Marshall is caught offside.
Substitution, Crawley Town. Mark Marshall replaces James Balagizi.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Mazeed Ogungbo.
Attempt saved. Jay Stansfield (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Terry Ablade (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu with a cross.
Substitution, Crawley Town. Emmanuel Adebowale replaces Jayden Davis because of an injury.
Substitution, Crawley Town. David Bremang replaces Ashley Nadesan because of an injury.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Harry Ransom.
Attempt missed. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Balagizi following a fast break.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Hessenthaler with a headed pass.
Issa Diop (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
