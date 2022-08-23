Close menu
EFL Cup
CrawleyCrawley Town2FulhamFulham0

Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham: Premier League side lose to League Two hosts

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Tom Nichols celebrates scoring for Crawley
Crawley are winless after five matches in League Two this season

Premier League newcomers Fulham fell to a shock Carabao Cup second-round defeat at League Two Crawley.

Fulham manager Marco Silva made 10 changes for the trip, and his side fell behind after 16 minutes as Tom Nichols coolly slotted in the opener.

The fourth-tier hosts were able to begin dreaming of an upset when Liverpool loanee James Balagizi doubled the advantage shortly after half-time.

There was to be no way back for Fulham, as Crawley held out for a famous win.

Last season's Championship winners came into the game in good form having beaten London rivals Brentford 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

But a much-changed line-up - with only 19-year-old Jay Stansfield retaining his place in the starting line-up - was punished by motivated opposition at Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley sit 23rd in League Two following one draw and four defeats in their opening five league matches this season - scoring in just one of those fixtures.

Yet Kevin Betsy's side, who overcame Bristol Rovers 1-0 in the first round, made the perfect start as Nichols slotted into the bottom corner to round off a neat team move.

Nichols then turned provider for England Under-19 international Balagizi, who darted into the area and fired past Marek Rodak.

Despite having 67% of possession, Fulham's first shot on target did not arrive until the 92nd minute as the top-flight side exited the competition, with the full-time whistle prompting a pitch invasion by the jubilant home support.

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 34Addai
  • 23Johnson
  • 12Ransom
  • 44Ogungbo
  • 18DavisSubstituted forAdebowaleat 87'minutes
  • 8Powell
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 25TsaroullaSubstituted forOmoleat 45'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 20BalagiziSubstituted forMarshallat 90+3'minutes
  • 10NadesanSubstituted forBremangat 87'minutes
  • 9NicholsSubstituted forWellsat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Tilley
  • 16Omole
  • 17Adebowale
  • 19Telford
  • 21Appiah
  • 22Wells
  • 40Greensall
  • 42Bremang
  • 45Marshall

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 27Mbabu
  • 5Duffy
  • 31DiopBooked at 80mins
  • 23BryanSubstituted forAbladeat 45'minutes
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 39Fossey
  • 38HarrisSubstituted forGodoat 45'minutes
  • 35Francois
  • 65Stansfield

Substitutes

  • 22Gazzaniga
  • 37Ablade
  • 41D'Auria-Henry
  • 42Robinson
  • 43McAvoy
  • 44Pajaziti
  • 45Sekularac
  • 46O'Neill
  • 47Godo
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
5,577

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Fulham 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Fulham 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Mbabu (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah tries a through ball, but Terry Ablade is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Tyrese Francois (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jack Powell (Crawley Town).

  7. Post update

    Terry Ablade (Fulham) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Mark Marshall is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Crawley Town. Mark Marshall replaces James Balagizi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Mazeed Ogungbo.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jay Stansfield (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Terry Ablade (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Crawley Town. Emmanuel Adebowale replaces Jayden Davis because of an injury.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Crawley Town. David Bremang replaces Ashley Nadesan because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Harry Ransom.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Balagizi following a fast break.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Hessenthaler with a headed pass.

  20. Booking

    Issa Diop (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by Herry1, today at 22:43

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Thereturnoftheghost, today at 22:42

    This win might kick-start crawley's season

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 22:41

    So crawley are better than Fulham, but since Fulham drew with Liverpoo l
    So therefore.....
    Crawley > Fulham and/or Liverpoo l
    Or Crawley > Liverpool
    Simple

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 22:43

      my thoughts replied:
      Fulhams B team...so not quite working 🤯

  • Comment posted by Bensons buddy, today at 22:40

    I don’t get it, Fulham can’t win the league, that leaves this & the FA Cup. They have surrendered this cup chance will do the same with the FA Cup, so there only ambition is survival. I hope they go down.

  • Comment posted by Mr and MrsPloppy, today at 22:40

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Thereturnoftheghost, today at 22:39

    Ahh, go on the mighty red devils

  • Comment posted by Mr and MrsPloppy, today at 22:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ovidthetortoise, today at 22:31

    Surely it's time that we scrapped this pointless competition? There are far too many matches now, and for me this competition, the Nations League and international friendlies should be consigned to the bin.

    • Reply posted by Mr and MrsPloppy, today at 22:36

      Mr and MrsPloppy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 22:29

    Nooooo not a blooming pitch invasion for a 2nd round EFL Cup match against a B team

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 22:29

    All these comments about Fulham fielding a development side and not caring. It’s an insult to teams like Crawley that DO care and the fans that expect higher league opposition to take it seriously. Every other prem team fielded strong sides, including first team players - Fulham should be fined for bringing the competition into disrepute. Tin pot club.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 22:37

      bushwacker replied:
      Crawley played their 2nd team?

  • Comment posted by Davo, today at 22:24

    Congrats Crawley - enjoy the ride.

    As a Fulham fan, I hate to say it, but I’d rather be out of the competition. Premier league survival in the first year is key, and we’ll really struggle as it is, so any distraction is detrimental. In saying that, I am disappointed in our reserve players, as we really need some depth in the squad to survive

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 22:31

      KevinD replied:
      agreed, Fulham will really struggle this season, lack of depth will be a killer in those cold dark winter months.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:19

    Probably rigged by Liverpool in revenge for not being able to beat them

    • Reply posted by Ironopolis, today at 22:26

      Ironopolis replied:
      Please explain.

  • Comment posted by Stan The Man, today at 22:17

    I doubt they'll be overly bothered. The league has to be their focus this season.
    Good one for Crawley though 👍

  • Comment posted by lee roy, today at 22:15

    Pretty sure Fulham won't lose much sleep over this. Competition needs scrapping. The premier league teams don't care about it, apart from the ones who can rest 11 players and still have a world class team.

    • Reply posted by Ironopolis, today at 22:28

      Ironopolis replied:
      I disagree that the competition needs scrapping. Many lower league teams can really benefit from it while the big clubs can just field reserve sides. It's only a hindrance if people make it a hindrance

  • Comment posted by Andrew_JG8921, today at 22:14

    Fulham got beaten by League 2 Crawley Town.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 22:17

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by This Comment is being Woked, today at 22:13

    Its Ok Fulham fans, Cold wet Tuesday Night in Crawley, be there done that.

    • Reply posted by Andrew_JG8921, today at 22:18

      Andrew_JG8921 replied:
      "be there done that". 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by indiosse, today at 22:11

    Imagine how liverpool must've felt yesterday then

  • Comment posted by SisterDollyCake, today at 22:10

    First off congratulation to Crawley, I have a soft spot since the days of John Crumplin (who I was at school with briefly). Secondly first team, second team whatever from a Fulham perspective that was a f**king disgrace, Cairney and Bryan thank you for your service, but its time to move on!Diop first day OK The rest call your agents you should be sold or loaned out sharpish

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 22:07

    League 2 opponents Hahahahahaha......who is next Man U hahahaha

    • Reply posted by chatsy, today at 22:13

      chatsy replied:
      copy & paster

  • Comment posted by Dixies60, today at 22:05

    This was not an All Elite performance by Fulham. They need to Buck up their ideas, being Punked out by League 2 opponents. The Stark reality is Silva can’t make so many changes & win. He needs to Swerve squad rotation & turn the Page on Saturday.

