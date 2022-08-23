Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Crawley are winless after five matches in League Two this season

Premier League newcomers Fulham fell to a shock Carabao Cup second-round defeat at League Two Crawley.

Fulham manager Marco Silva made 10 changes for the trip, and his side fell behind after 16 minutes as Tom Nichols coolly slotted in the opener.

The fourth-tier hosts were able to begin dreaming of an upset when Liverpool loanee James Balagizi doubled the advantage shortly after half-time.

There was to be no way back for Fulham, as Crawley held out for a famous win.

Last season's Championship winners came into the game in good form having beaten London rivals Brentford 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

But a much-changed line-up - with only 19-year-old Jay Stansfield retaining his place in the starting line-up - was punished by motivated opposition at Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley sit 23rd in League Two following one draw and four defeats in their opening five league matches this season - scoring in just one of those fixtures.

Yet Kevin Betsy's side, who overcame Bristol Rovers 1-0 in the first round, made the perfect start as Nichols slotted into the bottom corner to round off a neat team move.

Nichols then turned provider for England Under-19 international Balagizi, who darted into the area and fired past Marek Rodak.

Despite having 67% of possession, Fulham's first shot on target did not arrive until the 92nd minute as the top-flight side exited the competition, with the full-time whistle prompting a pitch invasion by the jubilant home support.