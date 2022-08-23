Crawley Town v Fulham

CrawleyCrawley Town19:45FulhamFulham
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 34Addai
- 23Johnson
- 12Ransom
- 44Ogungbo
- 25Tsaroulla
- 39Hessenthaler
- 8Powell
- 9Nichols
- 18Davis
- 20Balagizi
- 10Nadesan
Substitutes
- 7Tilley
- 16Omole
- 17Adebowale
- 19Telford
- 21Appiah
- 22Wells
- 40Greensall
- 42Bremang
- 45Marshall
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 27Mbabu
- 5Duffy
- 31Diop
- 23Bryan
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 39Fossey
- 38Harris
- 35Francois
- 65Stansfield
Substitutes
- 22Gazzaniga
- 37Ablade
- 41D'Auria-Henry
- 42Robinson
- 43McAvoy
- 44Pajaziti
- 45Sekularac
- 46O'Neill
- 47Godo
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey