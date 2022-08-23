Close menu
EFL Cup
CrawleyCrawley Town19:45FulhamFulham
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 34Addai
  • 23Johnson
  • 12Ransom
  • 44Ogungbo
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 8Powell
  • 9Nichols
  • 18Davis
  • 20Balagizi
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 7Tilley
  • 16Omole
  • 17Adebowale
  • 19Telford
  • 21Appiah
  • 22Wells
  • 40Greensall
  • 42Bremang
  • 45Marshall

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 27Mbabu
  • 5Duffy
  • 31Diop
  • 23Bryan
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 39Fossey
  • 38Harris
  • 35Francois
  • 65Stansfield

Substitutes

  • 22Gazzaniga
  • 37Ablade
  • 41D'Auria-Henry
  • 42Robinson
  • 43McAvoy
  • 44Pajaziti
  • 45Sekularac
  • 46O'Neill
  • 47Godo
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Top Stories