Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Crocombe
- 32CropperSubstituted forPearsonat 62'minutes
- 6Waterfall
- 2Efete
- 22Amos
- 4Green
- 17Morris
- 27KiernanSubstituted forWearneat 45'minutes
- 8Holohan
- 15Clifton
- 23PeppleSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 5Pearson
- 7Maguire-Drew
- 13Battersby
- 14Wearne
- 20Orsi
- 29Taylor
- 30Khouri
- 34Braithwaite
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Hennessey
- 2Biancone
- 21Kouyaté
- 6Mbe Soh
- 17Mighten
- 22Yates
- 23Freuler
- 50Donnelly
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 16Surridge
- 25Dennis
Substitutes
- 9Awoniyi
- 12Smith
- 36Taylor
- 41Hammond
- 45Fewster
- 46Abbott
- 55Gibson-Hammond
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gavan Holohan with a cross.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Shaun Pearson replaces Jordan Cropper because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Yates.
Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bryn Morris.
Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryn Morris with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Giulian Biancone (Nottingham Forest).
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Cropper.
Attempt missed. Danny Amos (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Giulian Biancone.
Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jordan Cropper with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Bryn Morris (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Grimsby Town 0, Nottingham Forest 2.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Stephen Wearne replaces Brendan Kiernan.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Ryan Taylor replaces Aribim Pepple.