EFL Cup
GrimsbyGrimsby Town0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2

Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Crocombe
  • 32CropperSubstituted forPearsonat 62'minutes
  • 6Waterfall
  • 2Efete
  • 22Amos
  • 4Green
  • 17Morris
  • 27KiernanSubstituted forWearneat 45'minutes
  • 8Holohan
  • 15Clifton
  • 23PeppleSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 5Pearson
  • 7Maguire-Drew
  • 13Battersby
  • 14Wearne
  • 20Orsi
  • 29Taylor
  • 30Khouri
  • 34Braithwaite

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Hennessey
  • 2Biancone
  • 21Kouyaté
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 17Mighten
  • 22Yates
  • 23Freuler
  • 50Donnelly
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 16Surridge
  • 25Dennis

Substitutes

  • 9Awoniyi
  • 12Smith
  • 36Taylor
  • 41Hammond
  • 45Fewster
  • 46Abbott
  • 55Gibson-Hammond
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gavan Holohan with a cross.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Shaun Pearson replaces Jordan Cropper because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Yates.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bryn Morris.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryn Morris with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Giulian Biancone (Nottingham Forest).

  10. Post update

    Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Cropper.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Amos (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Giulian Biancone.

  15. Post update

    Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jordan Cropper with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryn Morris (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Grimsby Town 0, Nottingham Forest 2.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Stephen Wearne replaces Brendan Kiernan.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Ryan Taylor replaces Aribim Pepple.

