Match ends, Stockport County 0(1), Leicester City 0(3).
Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen saved three penalties on his debut for the Premier League club to earn the Foxes a Carabao Cup shootout win against League Two Stockport.
Iversen was the hero as the Foxes prevailed 3-1 in a chaotic shootout, in which James Maddison and Ayoze Perez missed for the Foxes.
The keeper also crucially denied Callum Camps in normal time, which ended 0-0.
Despite victory, Leicester are still yet to win in 90 minutes this season.
Danish goalkeeper Iversen, 25, had to wait six years to make his first-team bow for the Foxes, but ensured it would be one that would live long in the memory as a much-changed Leicester were pushed to the brink by a side 69 places below them in the English football pyramid.
Leicester controlled 78% possession, took 26 shots - of which eight were on target - with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall having a chance cleared off the line, while Youri Tielemans shot just wide late on.
Harvey Barnes was the only Foxes player that started in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Southampton to maintain his place for the midweek cup tie with fourth-tier Stockport.
Leicester were still strong, however, with Tielemans and Kelechi Iheanacho starting after both came on as substitutes at the weekend, while Maddison dropped to the bench after scoring the opener against Saints.
But again there was no sight of Wesley Fofana.
The 21-year-old centre-back was left out against Saints amid ongoing Chelsea interest, which saw the Foxes turn down a third bid - believed to be between £60m and £70m - in the build-up to Tuesday's trip to Edgeley Park.
Last season's National League champions Stockport, who themselves made six changes, were put under immense first-half pressure, but possession did not translate into any meaningful chances for Brendan Rodgers' top-flight side.
It took a diving save from Iversen to stop the packed crowd of 10,301 at Edgeley Park from celebrating the Hatters' first home EFL Cup goal for 15 years, with an opener that would have been completely against the run of play.
And while Leicester pressed relentlessly for a winner in normal time, Stockport held on to take the game to penalties, only for Iversen to foil them in the shootout before Dewsbury-Hall eventually sealed Leicester's place in the third round with the winning spot-kick.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 5-4-1
- 25Jaros
- 16Brown
- 31Lewis
- 5Palmer
- 3Kitching
- 17RydelSubstituted forJohnsonat 45'minutes
- 11Crankshaw
- 7Lemonheigh-EvansSubstituted forWoottonat 71'minutes
- 8CampsSubstituted forCroasdaleat 90+1'minutes
- 21HippolyteSubstituted forSarcevicat 71'minutes
- 29JenningsSubstituted forQuigleyat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Hinchliffe
- 6Horsfall
- 9Madden
- 10Sarcevic
- 15Johnson
- 18Croasdale
- 19Wootton
- 20Newby
- 22Quigley
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Iversen
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forPérezat 72'minutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 23Vestergaard
- 33Thomas
- 24MendySubstituted forCastagneat 61'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 14Iheanacho
- 26PraetSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 72'minutes
- 7Barnes
- 20DakaSubstituted forMaddisonat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 2Justin
- 10Maddison
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 25Ndidi
- 27Castagne
- 34Brunt
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Stockport County 0(1), Leicester City 0(3).
Post update
Goal! Stockport County 0(1), Leicester City 0(3). Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Kyle Wootton (Stockport County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Ayoze Pérez should be disappointed.
Post update
Goal! Stockport County 0(1), Leicester City 0(2). Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Stockport County 0, Leicester City 0(2). Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Scott Quigley (Stockport County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! James Maddison (Leicester City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Stockport County 0, Leicester City 0(1). Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Stockport County 0, Leicester City 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stockport County 0, Leicester City 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Scott Quigley (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Quigley (Stockport County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).
Post update
Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
