EFL Cup
StockportStockport County0LeicesterLeicester City0
Leicester City win 3-1 on penalties

Stockport County 0-0 Leicester City (1-3 on pens): Foxes edge past League Two side

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments60

Stockport County's Antoni Sarcevic has his penalty saved by Leicester City's Daniel Iversen
Daniel Iversen made his first-team debut for Leicester after six years with the club

Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen saved three penalties on his debut for the Premier League club to earn the Foxes a Carabao Cup shootout win against League Two Stockport.

Iversen was the hero as the Foxes prevailed 3-1 in a chaotic shootout, in which James Maddison and Ayoze Perez missed for the Foxes.

The keeper also crucially denied Callum Camps in normal time, which ended 0-0.

Despite victory, Leicester are still yet to win in 90 minutes this season.

Danish goalkeeper Iversen, 25, had to wait six years to make his first-team bow for the Foxes, but ensured it would be one that would live long in the memory as a much-changed Leicester were pushed to the brink by a side 69 places below them in the English football pyramid.

Leicester controlled 78% possession, took 26 shots - of which eight were on target - with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall having a chance cleared off the line, while Youri Tielemans shot just wide late on.

Harvey Barnes was the only Foxes player that started in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Southampton to maintain his place for the midweek cup tie with fourth-tier Stockport.

Leicester were still strong, however, with Tielemans and Kelechi Iheanacho starting after both came on as substitutes at the weekend, while Maddison dropped to the bench after scoring the opener against Saints.

But again there was no sight of Wesley Fofana.

The 21-year-old centre-back was left out against Saints amid ongoing Chelsea interest, which saw the Foxes turn down a third bid - believed to be between £60m and £70m - in the build-up to Tuesday's trip to Edgeley Park.

Last season's National League champions Stockport, who themselves made six changes, were put under immense first-half pressure, but possession did not translate into any meaningful chances for Brendan Rodgers' top-flight side.

It took a diving save from Iversen to stop the packed crowd of 10,301 at Edgeley Park from celebrating the Hatters' first home EFL Cup goal for 15 years, with an opener that would have been completely against the run of play.

And while Leicester pressed relentlessly for a winner in normal time, Stockport held on to take the game to penalties, only for Iversen to foil them in the shootout before Dewsbury-Hall eventually sealed Leicester's place in the third round with the winning spot-kick.

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 5-4-1

  • 25Jaros
  • 16Brown
  • 31Lewis
  • 5Palmer
  • 3Kitching
  • 17RydelSubstituted forJohnsonat 45'minutes
  • 11Crankshaw
  • 7Lemonheigh-EvansSubstituted forWoottonat 71'minutes
  • 8CampsSubstituted forCroasdaleat 90+1'minutes
  • 21HippolyteSubstituted forSarcevicat 71'minutes
  • 29JenningsSubstituted forQuigleyat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 6Horsfall
  • 9Madden
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 15Johnson
  • 18Croasdale
  • 19Wootton
  • 20Newby
  • 22Quigley

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 11AlbrightonSubstituted forPérezat 72'minutes
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 33Thomas
  • 24MendySubstituted forCastagneat 61'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 26PraetSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 72'minutes
  • 7Barnes
  • 20DakaSubstituted forMaddisonat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 2Justin
  • 10Maddison
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 25Ndidi
  • 27Castagne
  • 34Brunt
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home6
Away26
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stockport County 0(1), Leicester City 0(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Stockport County 0(1), Leicester City 0(3).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Stockport County 0(1), Leicester City 0(3). Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Kyle Wootton (Stockport County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Ayoze Pérez should be disappointed.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Stockport County 0(1), Leicester City 0(2). Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Stockport County 0, Leicester City 0(2). Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Scott Quigley (Stockport County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! James Maddison (Leicester City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty saved! Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Stockport County 0, Leicester City 0(1). Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Stockport County 0, Leicester City 0.

  13. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stockport County 0, Leicester City 0.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Booking

    Scott Quigley (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Quigley (Stockport County).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).

  20. Post update

    Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

