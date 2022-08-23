Close menu
EFL Cup
StockportStockport County19:45LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Edgeley Park, England

Stockport County v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Jaros
  • 16Brown
  • 31Lewis
  • 5Palmer
  • 3Kitching
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 8Camps
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 11Crankshaw
  • 17Rydel
  • 29Jennings

Substitutes

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 6Horsfall
  • 9Madden
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 15Johnson
  • 18Croasdale
  • 19Wootton
  • 20Newby
  • 22Quigley

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 11Albrighton
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 24Mendy
  • 26Praet
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 8Tielemans
  • 7Barnes
  • 20Daka

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 2Justin
  • 10Maddison
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 25Ndidi
  • 27Castagne
  • 34Brunt
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match report to follow.

