Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 22Dunkley
- 33Flanagan
- 15Pyke
- 3Leahy
- 19Caton
- 6Moore
- 26Shipley
- 18Bloxham
- 9Bowman
Substitutes
- 11Udoh
- 13Burgoyne
- 20Bayliss
- 23Nurse
- 27Craig
- 29Da Costa
- 30Barlow
- 31Bevan
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 2Lowton
- 6Egan-Riley
- 3Taylor
- 22da Silva
- 26Bastien
- 24Cullen
- 17Manuel
- 27Churlinov
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 8Brownhill
- 21McNally
- 23Tella
- 25Norris
- 32Phillips
- 39Dodgson
- 44Costelloe
- 49Muric
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Attempt blocked. Cheyenne Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Leahy with a cross.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).
Hand ball by Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Bowman.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
