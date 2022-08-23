Close menu
EFL Cup
DerbyDerby County19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 30Oduroh
  • 34Rooney
  • 3Forsyth
  • 15Roberts
  • 12Smith
  • 38Knight
  • 16Thompson
  • 17Sibley
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 18Dobbin

Substitutes

  • 4Hourihane
  • 6Cashin
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 8Bird
  • 9Collins
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
  • 26Robinson
  • 29Cybulski

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 34Ingram
  • 5Bartley
  • 4O'Shea
  • 26Ashworth
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 8Livermore
  • 10Phillips
  • 7Robinson
  • 20Reach
  • 28Cleary

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 17J Wallace
  • 18Grant
  • 19Swift
  • 31Fellows
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport