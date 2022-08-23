Close menu
EFL Cup
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0RochdaleRochdale0

Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 5Heneghan
  • 34McGuinness
  • 23Glover
  • 8Adeniran
  • 4Vaulks
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 3Brown
  • 13Paterson
  • 40Sow

Substitutes

  • 9Gregory
  • 10Bannan
  • 14Byers
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Bakinson
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 27Galvin
  • 29Hunt
  • 31Stockdale

Rochdale

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Slicker
  • 2Seriki
  • 15Graham
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 24John
  • 3White
  • 7Kelly
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 8Ball
  • 40Henderson
  • 10Rodney

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 5Taylor
  • 11Odoh
  • 14Brierley
  • 16Nelson
  • 17Sinclair
  • 21Tulloch
  • 27Malley
  • 29Scanlon
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aidan White with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Femi Seriki (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jaden Brown (Sheffield Wednesday).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to appear here.

