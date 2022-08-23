Fleetwood Town v Everton

Offside, Everton. James Tarkowski tries a through ball, but Salomón Rondón is caught offside.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Stolarczyk
- 26RooneySubstituted forOmochereat 65'minutes
- 37Baker
- 32Earl
- 3AndrewBooked at 44mins
- 4Sarpong-WireduSubstituted forVelaat 45'minutes
- 27Macadam
- 28Johnston
- 21Hayes
- 19GarnerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBattyat 65'minutes
- 14Garner
Substitutes
- 8Vela
- 13Lynch
- 20Omochere
- 22Nsiala
- 24Batty
- 33Edwards
- 39McMillan
- 47White
- 55Glenfield
Everton
Formation 5-3-2
- 15Begovic
- 3PattersonSubstituted forWarringtonat 64'minutes
- 23Coleman
- 5Keane
- 64WelchSubstituted forTarkowskiat 64'minutes
- 29VinagreBooked at 49mins
- 7McNeil
- 17Iwobi
- 8Onana
- 11Gray
- 33Rondón
Substitutes
- 2Tarkowski
- 4Holgate
- 10Gordon
- 19Mykolenko
- 26Davies
- 31Lonergan
- 51Warrington
- 56Mills
- 60Price
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Daniel Batty replaces Gerard Garner.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Promise Omochere replaces Shaun Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. James Tarkowski replaces Reece Welch.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Lewis Warrington replaces Nathan Patterson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gerard Garner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amadou Onana (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nathan Patterson (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Patterson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.
Post update
Amadou Onana (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Garner (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Andrew with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Post update
Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton).
Post update
Drew Baker (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Vinagre.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.