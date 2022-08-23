Close menu
EFL Cup
FleetwoodFleetwood Town0EvertonEverton1

Fleetwood Town v Everton

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Stolarczyk
  • 26RooneySubstituted forOmochereat 65'minutes
  • 37Baker
  • 32Earl
  • 3AndrewBooked at 44mins
  • 4Sarpong-WireduSubstituted forVelaat 45'minutes
  • 27Macadam
  • 28Johnston
  • 21Hayes
  • 19GarnerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBattyat 65'minutes
  • 14Garner

Substitutes

  • 8Vela
  • 13Lynch
  • 20Omochere
  • 22Nsiala
  • 24Batty
  • 33Edwards
  • 39McMillan
  • 47White
  • 55Glenfield

Everton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 15Begovic
  • 3PattersonSubstituted forWarringtonat 64'minutes
  • 23Coleman
  • 5Keane
  • 64WelchSubstituted forTarkowskiat 64'minutes
  • 29VinagreBooked at 49mins
  • 7McNeil
  • 17Iwobi
  • 8Onana
  • 11Gray
  • 33Rondón

Substitutes

  • 2Tarkowski
  • 4Holgate
  • 10Gordon
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 26Davies
  • 31Lonergan
  • 51Warrington
  • 56Mills
  • 60Price
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Everton. James Tarkowski tries a through ball, but Salomón Rondón is caught offside.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Daniel Batty replaces Gerard Garner.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Promise Omochere replaces Shaun Rooney.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. James Tarkowski replaces Reece Welch.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Lewis Warrington replaces Nathan Patterson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gerard Garner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amadou Onana (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Patterson (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Patterson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.

  13. Post update

    Amadou Onana (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Garner (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Andrew with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Michael Keane.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton).

  18. Post update

    Drew Baker (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Vinagre.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

