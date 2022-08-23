Close menu
EFL Cup
BarrowBarrow19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: SO Legal Stadium, England

Barrow v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Farman
  • 21Warren
  • 5McClelland
  • 6Canavan
  • 3Brough
  • 13White
  • 7Rooney
  • 8Nwabuokei
  • 9Waters
  • 23Moyo
  • 35Stevens

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 10Gordon
  • 12Lillis
  • 14Neal
  • 15Gotts
  • 16Foley
  • 19Zuk
  • 20Kenlock
  • 34Whitfield

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 29Wright
  • 22Eyoma
  • 15O'Connor
  • 2Poole
  • 24Roughan
  • 10Bishop
  • 21Sørensen
  • 8Oakley-Boothe
  • 7Vernam
  • 46Kendall
  • 11Scully

Substitutes

  • 6Sanders
  • 9Hopper
  • 14Garrick
  • 17Robson
  • 37Gallagher
  • 41Green
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport