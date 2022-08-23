Barrow v Lincoln City

BarrowBarrow19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Farman
- 21Warren
- 5McClelland
- 6Canavan
- 3Brough
- 13White
- 7Rooney
- 8Nwabuokei
- 9Waters
- 23Moyo
- 35Stevens
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 10Gordon
- 12Lillis
- 14Neal
- 15Gotts
- 16Foley
- 19Zuk
- 20Kenlock
- 34Whitfield
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 29Wright
- 22Eyoma
- 15O'Connor
- 2Poole
- 24Roughan
- 10Bishop
- 21Sørensen
- 8Oakley-Boothe
- 7Vernam
- 46Kendall
- 11Scully
Substitutes
- 6Sanders
- 9Hopper
- 14Garrick
- 17Robson
- 37Gallagher
- 41Green
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report to follow.