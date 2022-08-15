Close menu

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Nunez red card costly in Anfield stalemate

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp left his expensive summer signing Darwin Nunez to sleep on the moment of wild indiscipline that saw him make an early and undignified exit from his home debut in the Premier League.

Nunez, signed from Benfica in a deal worth an initial £64m, will have a restless night before facing Klopp after making the worst possible introduction at Anfield.

The Uruguayan has made a fine early impression with goals in the Community Shield win against Manchester City and the opening league draw at Fulham, but this incident which saw him sent off demonstrated a side of his character that will alert the more mischievous Premier League defenders and ensure Klopp must deliver some home truths ahead of his forthcoming three-match ban.

If there is one thing Nunez can take from his embarrassment, it is that it is better to learn your lessons early in the Premier League, and the 23-year-old certainly suffered a harsh one here.

Yes, there was what may be politely termed 'argy-bargy' with Palace defender Joachim Andersen, but Nunez's response was mindless - a headbutt that sent his opponent to the floor and referee Paul Tierney reaching for his red card.

It rules Nunez out of Liverpool's trip to Manchester United next Monday for starters, even more costly as Klopp needs all hands on deck as he juggles injury problems. He will also miss home games against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Nunez had worked tirelessly but gave the impression of someone trying just a little to hard to make the big impression, volleying one good chance over at the far post then bundling another opportunity against an upright in the closing seconds of the first half.

There is no doubt that graphic illustration of a short fuse will see Nunez's temperament tested now, but this chastening evening will surely form the basis of a vital learning experience.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez sent off
Darwin Nunez became only the second Liverpool player to be sent off in his first Premier League appearance at Anfield after Joe Cole in 2010

Nunez has huge shoes to fill following the departure of Sadio Mane but Klopp is aware of the pressures and is more likely to adopt the arm around the shoulder rather than the big stick when it comes to handling his new striker, who looked shattered as he made his way to the dressing room.

Klopp, rightly, made no attempt to mount a defence or give an excuse for Nunez. It was an open and shut case.

Liverpool deserved the point Luis Diaz's brilliant equaliser gave them, a show of resilience with a numerical disadvantage, but Palace will also feel they earned theirs.

There was a sense of anticlimax at the final whistle at Anfield, with anxious Liverpool supporters already flagging up Manchester City's four-point advantage after only two games as they made their way out.

Of course, it is nonsensically premature to talk about this in the long-term context after only two games of the Premier League season, but so high has the bar been set by City and so imperious have they looked after the addition of Erling Haaland that such concern is almost understandable.

City have put their rivals under pressure from the start to such an extent that they know they cannot afford too many slip-ups from day one - and Liverpool have had two in two games.

It is, however, early days and Klopp will be hoping the list of injuries to key figures reduces so that Liverpool can hit their familiar, irresistible stride.

And Liverpool can take some heart from the outstanding display from 19-year-old Harvey Elliott, mature beyond his years, prompting, probing, always demanding the ball and fully deserving of the standing ovation he received when he was substituted.

Diaz was the goalscorer and much more. He led from the front after Nunez's dismissal, scoring a brilliant equaliser four minutes later, making a slalom run past Palace defenders from the left flank before firing home a 20-yard finish.

Liverpool were far from their best and it has been an undistinguished opening two games.

They will hope the sight of the Manchester United side they thrashed on two occasions will provide inspiration at Old Trafford next Monday - even without Nunez.

  • Comment posted by EddieWhye, today at 00:34

    Crystal Palace were also at the game, if any if the writers noticed

    • Reply posted by DC0023, today at 00:46

      DC0023 replied:
      This is about Nunez in particular. If you want the match report, which clearly talks about Palace: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62460772

  • Comment posted by Len McCluskey, today at 00:43

    There were two teams playing tonight, but the BBC continues to act as part of the Liverpool propaganda machine.

    • Reply posted by Flyinghurdler2, today at 01:14

      Flyinghurdler2 replied:
      Lol get a grip. This is a story about Nunez not a match report… click the right link

  • Comment posted by Saltway Sweeper, today at 00:28

    Hair pulling and headbutting, quite a weekend of thuggery.

    • Reply posted by Bernard_F1, today at 01:11

      Bernard_F1 replied:
      It's a toss up though which decision you get. Nothing at all or red card. Best league in the world.

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 00:46

    He's a proper thick lad, that Nunez.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 01:03

      Alex replied:
      No he’s not. Ridiculous comment

  • Comment posted by Glevin, today at 00:55

    Since when does a 20+ year old still need to learn not to headbutt someone?

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 00:28

    Graeme Souness must have loved that, surely?

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 01:19

      margaret replied:
      It was only a tap, grow some

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 00:37

    congratulations for not mentioning Palace even once in this article

  • Comment posted by woids, today at 00:30

    A FIVE match ban for violent conduct is only fair.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 01:10

      Alex replied:
      Ridiculous comment

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 00:42

    He will soon learn in true scouse form , it was not his fault, someone else was to blame

  • Comment posted by Blue2502, today at 00:33

    Its not his fault the witch made him do it

  • Comment posted by Potato, today at 00:32

    Could have sworn I saw two teams on the field this evening. Mr McNulty only seems to have seen one however.

    • Reply posted by jaytc2003, today at 00:45

      jaytc2003 replied:
      There were two but in reality one showed up to play 😁

  • Comment posted by Northerner, today at 00:29

    Playing catch up already.... can't afford many (if any) more draws at home

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 00:41

    It's not a great start indeed for Nuno. The biggest problem for him now is he has shown all the other PL defenders how easy it is to get under his skin. It's going to become very difficult for him now blowing up this quickly.

  • Comment posted by tiger, today at 00:35

    Frankly,bans for headbutting should be increased to at least 12 games out and a stiff fine.

    • Reply posted by jaytc2003, today at 00:43

      jaytc2003 replied:
      Wasn't really a headbutt though was it, more a head in the face. A headbutt you move your head back and then forward quickly. Nunez just put it in his face. Still a red card but come on 12 games 😂

  • Comment posted by Stewart Frazier, today at 00:56

    Good to see James Milner acting as mediator in the photograph at the head of this article. His value to Liverpool is ten times that of this head butting moron.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 01:01

      Alex replied:
      Ridiculous comment

  • Comment posted by Mannie Power, today at 00:33

    Are Liverpool on a slow decline? Just feels a bit like that. Arsenal and Newcastle and Chelsea on the way up. I don’t see this two horse race this year. Just one. And it ain’t Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Jonnoc1010, today at 00:40

      Jonnoc1010 replied:
      Far too early man. Wait until at least 10 games. Liverpool had a season scraping 4th two seasons ago. Think it’ll be a tough season give losing mane and firmino getting older but will still make top 4, maybe with another cup, then next year they’ll be back challenging again. Could be completely wrong though…usually am 😂

  • Comment posted by VillaSteve, today at 00:56

    Easy to wind up and get a reaction from, oh dear Mr Nunez is in for a season of cards unless he learns fast, he's now a cheap target in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Sandy, today at 00:49

    Football is a game not a boxing ring paid well they are lucky so they need to learn to behave the world is watching and rightly so they are lucky people so let’s start to behave

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 00:52

      ru4eel replied:
      Good job the football pitch isn't a boxing ring. If boxers went down as easy as Anderson, nobody would buy a ticket for a fight.

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, today at 00:36

    Klopp says he would discipline Nunez in the appropriate way. He would use his turkey teeth to cut off his pony tail as punishment.

  • Comment posted by yeoop yssup, today at 00:33

    What is it with these South American hotheads? 1st Suarez, then Costa & now Nunez! 😬

    • Reply posted by Jonnoc1010, today at 00:38

      Jonnoc1010 replied:
      Grow up in a favela, give everything you’ve got to make it from that sort of area. Gonna have a wild side! That being said, clear head butt, absolute madness, especially given state of the game, but just mad anyway. Hope he learns his lesson.

