Max Taylor has extended his deal at Rochdale until 2024

Rochdale have signed midfielder Connor Malley, while defender Max Taylor has penned a new deal.

Taylor, 22, started at Manchester United and overcame cancer during his time at Old Trafford, but was released without making a senior appearance.

Malley, 22, was in Sunderland's academy before moving to Middlesbrough, where he made three first-team appearances.

"Max is a centre-back we've got really big hopes for. He has lots of potential," boss Robbie Stockdale said.

"Connor was with us in pre-season and did very well. He's turned down longer contracts at clubs to come to us.

"That shows the ambition of him but also shows us that we're an attractive club to come to."

Since joining Dale last summer, Taylor has appeared 29 times, scoring three times.

Malley had loan spells at Ayr United and Carlisle before making 11 appearances for Gateshead last season.