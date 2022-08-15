Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Millwall right-back Danny McNamara has signed a new deal with the club.

The 23-year-old recently entered the final year of his contract at The Den and was wanted by the Lions' Championship rivals QPR.

McNamara, a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is a product of Millwall's academy and has made 58 first-team appearances, including three so far this season.

The south London side have not disclosed the length of his new deal.