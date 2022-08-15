Danny McNamara: Millwall right-back signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Millwall
Millwall right-back Danny McNamara has signed a new deal with the club.
The 23-year-old recently entered the final year of his contract at The Den and was wanted by the Lions' Championship rivals QPR.
McNamara, a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is a product of Millwall's academy and has made 58 first-team appearances, including three so far this season.
The south London side have not disclosed the length of his new deal.