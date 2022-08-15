Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Scott Wharton has played in two of Blackburn Rovers' three Championship games so far this season

Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton will be out of action until September having picked up a calf injury.

The 24-year-old has made three appearances this term, scoring in their Carabao Cup win versus Hartlepool.

The centre-back missed Rovers' 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, with Ash Phillips replacing him.

"This is one of the positions in which we don't have a lot of defenders," boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said. external-link

"He is not ready and he won't be ready for playing on Wednesday [against Reading] or in the whole week.

"Hopefully we can get him back as soon as possible, but it will take a couple of weeks."