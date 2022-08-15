Guernsey FC's trip to Thatcham Town should have been at Footes Lane, but preparation work for the 2023 Island Games forced it to be switched

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says his side are capable of having "a really positive season" after drawing their opening game 0-0 at Thatcham Town.

Guernsey finished 14th in Isthmian League South Central last season.

But that season began in October due to Guernsey's Covid-19 travel rules with the club having missed the previous two seasons due to the pandemic.

"I'm very much wanting to attack the season and do a lot better than we did last year," Vance said.

"I want everyone to be accountable for each game, I'm hungry to get some results."

Guernsey have been able to add to their squad with the likes of Sam Murray and Tom Vaudin coming in while Danny Hale has returned to the side having not played for more than seven years.

Having reached the play-offs in their first season in the eighth tier in 2014 Guernsey have made the top half just once since - a 10th-placed finish the following year.

Vance's side were 13th in 2016, 21st the year after before 18th-placed finishes in 2018 and 2019.

"We want to have a really positive season," Vance added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It's easy to turn around and say that, but if we keep the group we've got available at the moment, plus a few other people that haven't quite made the group who are not available, if we had that group for 80% of the season we can certainly have an impact on this league.

"There might be a little bit of optimism in there, but ultimately that's what we're trying to achieve."