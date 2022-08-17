Close menu

Transfer gossip: Who could be on the move in the Premier League and Europe?

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments127

Wesley Fofana, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Who could be on the move before the transfer window shuts?

Time is ticking as the end of the transfer window looms.

The season is under way and clubs now have a better idea where reinforcements are required on the pitch.

Teams across Europe have until 1 September to conduct either astute acquisitions or panic buys in order to get their squads in shape.

BBC Sport examines some 'hot properties' who could be on the move over the next couple of weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Linked with: Atletico Madrid

Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to leave Manchester United for a second time, as he wants to play in the Champions League, but suitors for his signature are proving difficult to find.

The 37-year-old's astronomical wage is a major stumbling block and reportsexternal-link suggest he is now a negative influence in the Old Trafford dressing room after the club's poor start to the season.

Manager Erik ten Hag has stated Ronaldo is not for sale, but that stance changed on Tuesday with the club willing to let him go, and the Portugal international forward's agent Jorge Mendes will be aiming to engineer a move to Atletico Madrid.

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong

Linked with: Manchester United, Chelsea

De Jong to Manchester United is turning into the transfer saga of the summer. The Premier League side agreed a £56m fee with Barcelona on 28 June, but are yet to complete the deal.

The Netherlands midfielder has never openly stated he wants to leave the Nou Camp, in fact he has spoken about his desire to stay, but the La Liga side's financial troubles mean they could sell the 25-year-old to help balance the books.

A contractual issue regarding deferred wages has been the main reason reported for the hold-up on the deal and now big-spending Chelsea are hovering to gazump United.

James Garner (Manchester United)

James Garner

Linked with: Nottingham Forest, Tottenham

England Under-21s midfielder Garner is yet to feature under Ten Hag despite impressing at Nottingham Forest last season, where he played a pivotal role in promotion back to the top flight.

United are open to selling the academy product for £15-20m and he could return to the City Ground.

It seems as though the money from Garner's departure would help to fund the £15m move for France international Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, who is in talks to join United.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Linked with: Chelsea

The Blues have already spent more than £150m on new signings this summer under new owner Todd Boehly and don't look like stopping before the deadline.

Gabon striker Aubameyang has added competition at Barcelona with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and may be tempted by a move to Chelsea, though they could have to fork out up to £25m.

Thomas Tuchel was happy to let Romelu Lukaku return to Inter Milan and still needs an out-and-out front man, and the 33-year-old ex-Arsenal captain may be the answer.

Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Memphis Depay

Linked with: Juventus

Another possible Barcelona outgoing. Netherlands international Depay, 28, has been told he can leave Barca on a free transfer, with the arrival of Raphinha from Leeds United limiting his first-team opportunities.

The ex-Manchester United winger needs to be playing regularly in this World Cup year and looks close to sealing a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Wesley Fofana (Leicester)

Wesley Fofana

Linked with: Chelsea

It's Chelsea again, this time looking for further reinforcements in defence. They have already signed centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and full-back Marc Cucurella, but may look to also target Fofana.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has impressed since joining Leicester in 2020 and Chelsea have already had two bids rejected for the player. Reports say the London club may have to shell out more than £80m for his signature.

Also, keep an eye on whether Newcastle increase their offer for Fofana's Foxes team-mate James Maddison after seeing a second bid of £50m rejectedexternal-link earlier this month.

Anthony Gordon (Everton)

Anthony Gordon

Linked with: Chelsea

Everton have already lost Richarlison to Tottenham and now Gordon - who was one of the key performers in a poor side last season - could also depart.

Chelsea had bids of £40m and £45m rejected, but it is anticipated they will return with a higher offer to tempt Frank Lampard into selling the 21-year-old homegrown forward.

Agreeing personal terms would not be expected to be an issue. However, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured, Everton would need to dip into the transfer market for a replacement.

Armando Broja (Chelsea)

Armando Broja

Linked with: Newcastle, Everton

Striker Broja enjoyed a successful loan spell at Southampton last season, scoring nine goals, but he is down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old has made two late appearances off the bench this season but may well look to move away for regular first-team football.

With West Ham dropping their interest in the player, Everton and Newcastle could go head-to-head to sign the Albania international.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

127 comments

  • Comment posted by Nat, today at 08:41

    Ronaldo's concern seems to be that he wants to leave MU, but offers to take him are thin on the ground because of his wages. Wouldn't it be refreshing for the game if this multi-millionaire just approached a club he really wants to join for the last year or two of his career and say 'just pay me the average for the club'? Or when you already have so much money is that too hard to even consider?

    • Reply posted by BennyBoy, today at 08:46

      BennyBoy replied:
      Woah there. That’s crazy talk 😬

      That being said I think Beckham did that when he played for PSG with his salary going to charity. Would be lovely to see that happen here. But don’t think it would. It’s not like he needs the money anyway.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Spin, today at 08:12

    Man United withdrawing their offer for de jong at this point is like telling your girlfriend that you think you should break up after she's already moved out and jumped into bed with your best friend

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 08:16

      Paul replied:
      Or telling a woman you think you should be together and breaking up before you even get together.

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 08:32

    Can someone at the BBC sort out the last 3 people on this list, there isn't a mention of Man Utd in any of their comments.

    Clearly this is an editorial error that need correcting !

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 08:19

    The BBC think 'Gossip' is actually factual, with the amount of tosh they fill football pages with nowadays.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 08:26

      my thoughts replied:
      Why do you keep reading it then you? Some people...

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:32

    What? Yet another HYS on this? Every day multiple articles on the same thing.

    Don't speculate, just report what happens if and when it does.

    • Reply posted by The Walrus, today at 08:48

      The Walrus replied:
      Agreed. How many of these rumours happen?

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 08:20

    Ronaldo is not wanted by the fans in Madrid. Maybe he could go to the winners of Rangers vs PSV. Or indeed Celtic.

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 08:39

      ajackson replied:
      That would actually be cool

  • Comment posted by lglethal, today at 08:33

    Yes, because Panic Buys are exactly what Man Utd need this season.
    Selling Garner would be one of the stupider moves the Man Utd hierarchy could do, so I think we should expect that to happen.
    Barca need to sell players in order to be able to register all of the players they've already bought.
    And if Everton sell Gordon, they are nailed on for a relegation spot.
    So many owners, so little clue...

    • Reply posted by BiggMarketboulevardier, today at 08:39

      BiggMarketboulevardier replied:
      It does make you wonder how some of these owners made their money in the first place, it’s like as soon as they buy a club they’re 6 years old again and trying to build lego toy.

  • Comment posted by Saul Goodman, today at 08:41

    No mention of Bernardo Silva? I hear Barcelona have sold off all future possible lottery winnings in order to fund this.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 08:52

      Bob replied:
      €100 Mln net of discount.

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 08:29

    Dele Alli, and Tanguy Ndombele, future Ballon D’or winners for certain, currently both valued in excess of £100 Mil, have been spotted at old Trafford.

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 08:11

    anyone "could" move. pointless article. yes, i am here comenting. the point of my comment is that this is a pointless article.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 08:27

      my thoughts replied:
      Strange. Perhaps get a hobby.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 08:38

    So this is the latest United & Chelsea transfer 'news' maybe there'll be an article for the other clubs later today

    • Reply posted by FBI Surveillance Van, today at 09:10

      FBI Surveillance Van replied:
      Doubtful, as other clubs seem to actually do their business efficiently and don't make a song and dance about everything before players have actually signed.

      Look at City with that new defender, Gomez, for example - signed largely on the QT and then simply presented with the shirt.

      How transfers should be done, but of course that doesn't get the business bods their financial/marketing points

  • Comment posted by r15smr, today at 08:41

    Totally baffled at why we would sell a young prospect like Garner but continue with Fred, McTomishite etc! Probably because Garner is actually wanted by others! Utter mess!!!

    • Reply posted by An independent England, today at 08:46

      An independent England replied:
      I remember the days when utd fans were hailing mctominay as the new Robson.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 08:10

    The majority of that report involves Barcelona and Manchester United, not even sleeping giants more like knocked out giants.

  • Comment posted by dav3yb0y, today at 08:56

    Love the way the BBC managed to squeeze an extra Man U player on the list that no-one has really heard of. Great Job BBC, Man U quota achieved for this article.

  • Comment posted by Doesitmatter, today at 08:52

    It's time football authorities stopped these ridiculous transfer fees and astronomical salaries
    Give clubs 5 years to sort themselves out then ban transfer fees cap wages and 75% of profits from competitions, sponsorship etc to be put into a global grass-roots football, pensions and support for injured footballers

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 08:58

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Spot on. Cap the agent fees too. It's the one easy way out of the mess being made in football

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 08:50

    Ronaldo: hot property or hot potato?

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 08:45

    Hot property, in other words, a few England players not good enough to unseat Harry Maguire and a couple of veterans on ridiculous wages.

  • Comment posted by ItsAKindOfMatic, today at 08:40

    The best thing United can do is get rid of Ronaldo. They also need to avoid selling prospects such as Garner. But what do I know… I support a League Two club!

  • Comment posted by ArmaghBoy, today at 08:31

    Hard to see Everton selling Anthony Gordon but if they do Lampard will be a lot closer to the sack

    • Reply posted by PreferNotToSay, today at 08:35

      PreferNotToSay replied:
      If CFC come back with 50m and the player wants to move then we may see it happen. As a CFC fan it would be a strange one, unless we sell a couple of wide players, unless the idea is to play him at wing back?

  • Comment posted by who cares, today at 08:25

    Hot property, Ronaldo hardly hot property more like Luke warm.

    Just hope Brentford don’t buy or sell

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport