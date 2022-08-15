Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Hakeeb Adelakun joined Lincoln from Bristol City last summer

Gillingham have signed winger Hakeeb Adelakun on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old has started two games for League One Lincoln City this season and dropped down a division to join Neil Harris' side in League Two.

He began his senior career at Scunthorpe, playing 169 times for the Iron between 2012 and 2018 before a move to Bristol City and then a free transfer to Lincoln last summer.

"Hakeeb is a player I have chased all summer," Harris told the club website.

"He has performed very well in the leagues above us and I am sure he will add great competition in the attacking end of the pitch."

Gillingham have a win and two defeats in League Two so far and host Harrogate on Tuesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.