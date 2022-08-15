Last updated on .From the section National League

Pablo Martinez was at EFL side Bristol Rovers until earlier this summer

Pablo Martinez's life was saved by the fast response to the Chippenham Town defender collapsing during a match, says club chairman Neil Blackmore.

Martinez, 21, was taken ill 27 minutes into a National League South game against Chelmsford City.

He was initially non-responsive, but was resuscitated and is expected to make a full recovery.

"He was given CPR and was also shocked with a defibrillator. Luckily, he came back straightaway," Blackmore said.

"Whilst we don't know exactly what's gone on, and he's got lots more tests to have, for a few seconds he did die on the pitch."

The former Wales youth international was taken to hospital in Bristol by ambulance and the match was abandoned.

The club later confirmed his condition is "not life-threatening" external-link .

A former academy player at West Bromwich Albion, Martinez moved to Bristol Rovers in August 2020.

He played eight times for the club in League One towards the end of the 2020-21 season and featured once in League Two last season.

Blackmore told BBC Wiltshire the incident highlighted the importance of ensuring defibrillators are available in case of an emergency.

A defibrillator is a device which gives a high-energy electric shock to the heart.

Blackmore said: "If it had to happen, I'm just glad it happened here - with all our medical staff there and people to attend to him and bring him back around.

"I would say to anybody - and not just sports clubs - that if you don't have a defibrillator or have access to one, please get one. Do some fundraising, get a sponsor, but get one.

"It sits in the cupboard apart from when it's being serviced, so you don't think about it. But the day you need it, my goodness is it worth the money."

Meanwhile, Chippenham's game at home to Martinez's former club Oxford City on Tuesday has been postponed because of events at the weekend.

Speaking after Saturday's match, manager Gary Horgan said: "I don't have the stomach for a game of football on Tuesday right now.

"I don't think anybody really wants to play football on Tuesday. It's the furthest thing from our minds at the moment."