Midfielder Herron has made 44 appearances for Larne

Irish Premiership club Larne have suspended John Herron with immediate effect after images of him wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media.

The club have launched an investigation after Herron was photographed wearing the t-shirt at a concert at the weekend.

"For the period of his suspension, John will not represent the club in fixtures at any level. An investigation into this incident is now underway," Larne said in a statement on Monday external-link .

"We have shown that we are an inclusive football club for all, demonstrated not only in words but also by our extensive work in the local community.

"There is no room for behaviour which falls outside of this ethos and we fully expect members, players and anyone associated with the club to reflect these standards at all times.

"We will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed."

The Irish FA said it is aware of the image that has been circulated.

Midfielder Herron, from Scotland, began his professional football career at Celtic. He moved to the Irish Premiership in 2018 when he joined Glentoran, before signing for Larne in 2020.