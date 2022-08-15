Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish Premiership clubs have outlined a five-year plan to increase SPFL annual income by up to £50m.

A Deloitte report commissioned by Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen was discussed by the SPFL in December and recommendations by the latter three clubs and Celtic and Rangers have gained broad support.

The league currently brings in around £32m a year and the SPFL plans to move from being "a largely administrative function to a more robust and dynamic commercial structure".

"Other goals are to improve the profile, prowess and finances of the women's elite game," the league added.

This year, the SWPL1 and 2 divisions joined the men's Premiership, Championship and League 1 and 2 divisions under the SPFL banner.

Reports suggest the SPFL are in talks with current live partner Sky about a new broadcasting contract to run from 2025-29.

The league also has a deal for radio commentary, Premiership TV highlights and live Championship TV games with the BBC, while Premier Sports show live Scottish League Cup matches.

And Hibs chairman Ron Gordon commented: "Football is Scotland's passion - we have a dynamic and exciting league with historic clubs and passionate fans.

"The image and brand of the SPFL should reflect and celebrate the many positives that our clubs and league provide our communities across the country."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster thanked Aberdeen, the Old Firm and the Dundee and Edinburgh clubs for "their valuable work" and added: "It is an exciting time for the game."