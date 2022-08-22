Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United2LiverpoolLiverpool1

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford ended a run of 997 minutes without a goal in all competitions for Manchester United against Liverpool

Manchester United produced an outstanding display to defeat Liverpool and give manager Erik ten Hag his first Premier League victory at a thunderous Old Trafford.

Ten Hag took the bold decision to drop captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo and was rewarded with a performance that lifted the mood of crisis around Manchester United and leave Liverpool still searching for a first win of the season.

Jadon Sancho showed superb control and composure to deservedly put United in front after 16 minutes before Marcus Rashford raced clear to beat Alisson from substitute Anthony Martial's pass eight minutes after the interval.

Mo Salah set up a tense finish when he scrambled in a header with nine minutes left but United survived to give Ten Hag just the sort of triumph he needs to make his mark at Old Trafford.

Man Utd rise to the occasion

Manchester United were at their lowest ebb after a 4-0 humiliation at Brentford followed an opening day home defeat by Brighton.

And while thousands protested against the ownership of the Glazers before kick-off and the chants continued throughout the game, United's fans rallied behind a performance of fierce intensity and commitment that left Liverpool bullied for long periods.

New £60m signing Casemiro was paraded in front of the Stretford End before kick-off and how he must have relished the magnificent atmosphere inside Old Trafford as United turned the misery of their abject first two league performances on its head.

Liverpool won 5-0 here last season and 4-0 at Anfield but United mustered more energy and aggression in the first 10 minutes here than in both of those embarrassing performances.

Ten Hag employed pace to take advantage of Liverpool's high defensive line and they should have been ahead even before Sancho opened the scoring, Anthony Elanga hitting the post after racing clear.

United contested every challenge with a fired up Lisandro Martinez setting the tone early on with a robust challenge on Mo Salah.

Rashford's form has been indifferent in recent times but his confidence will surely soar after the composed manner in which he scored what eventually proved to be the winner.

And this was a landmark night for Ten Hag, who knew his decision to leave out Maguire and Ronaldo would have brought scrutiny had United lost.

Instead, he enjoyed the sort of night that he will hope gets his Old Trafford reign up and running.

More to follow.

Liverpool

Starting XI

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 86'minutes
  • 19VaraneBooked at 27mins
  • 6Martínez
  • 12Malacia
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forvan de Beekat 86'minutes
  • 39McTominay
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forFredat 71'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 74mins
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forMartialat 45'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 9Martial
  • 17Fred
  • 22Heaton
  • 23Shaw
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 34van de Beek
  • 49Garnacho

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 24mins
  • 2Gomez
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 85'minutes
  • 19Elliott
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forFabinhoat 59'minutes
  • 7MilnerSubstituted forFreitas Gouveia Carvalhoat 73'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 9Firmino
  • 23Díaz

Substitutes

  • 3Fabinho
  • 13Adrián
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
  • 42Clark
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 72van den Berg
  • 95Davies
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kostas Tsimikas.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).

  10. Post update

    Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anthony Martial.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Christian Eriksen.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Marcus Rashford.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.

