Match ends, Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1.
Manchester United produced an outstanding display to defeat Liverpool and give manager Erik ten Hag his first Premier League victory at a thunderous Old Trafford.
Ten Hag took the bold decision to drop captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo and was rewarded with a performance that lifted the mood of crisis around Manchester United and leave Liverpool still searching for a first win of the season.
Jadon Sancho showed superb control and composure to deservedly put United in front after 16 minutes before Marcus Rashford raced clear to beat Alisson from substitute Anthony Martial's pass eight minutes after the interval.
Mo Salah set up a tense finish when he scrambled in a header with nine minutes left but United survived to give Ten Hag just the sort of triumph he needs to make his mark at Old Trafford.
Man Utd rise to the occasion
Manchester United were at their lowest ebb after a 4-0 humiliation at Brentford followed an opening day home defeat by Brighton.
And while thousands protested against the ownership of the Glazers before kick-off and the chants continued throughout the game, United's fans rallied behind a performance of fierce intensity and commitment that left Liverpool bullied for long periods.
New £60m signing Casemiro was paraded in front of the Stretford End before kick-off and how he must have relished the magnificent atmosphere inside Old Trafford as United turned the misery of their abject first two league performances on its head.
Liverpool won 5-0 here last season and 4-0 at Anfield but United mustered more energy and aggression in the first 10 minutes here than in both of those embarrassing performances.
Ten Hag employed pace to take advantage of Liverpool's high defensive line and they should have been ahead even before Sancho opened the scoring, Anthony Elanga hitting the post after racing clear.
United contested every challenge with a fired up Lisandro Martinez setting the tone early on with a robust challenge on Mo Salah.
Rashford's form has been indifferent in recent times but his confidence will surely soar after the composed manner in which he scored what eventually proved to be the winner.
And this was a landmark night for Ten Hag, who knew his decision to leave out Maguire and Ronaldo would have brought scrutiny had United lost.
Instead, he enjoyed the sort of night that he will hope gets his Old Trafford reign up and running.
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number6Player nameMartínezAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
7.69
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number34Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
6.05
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
4.85
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number28Player nameFábio CarvalhoAverage rating
4.70
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 86'minutes
- 19VaraneBooked at 27mins
- 6Martínez
- 12Malacia
- 14EriksenSubstituted forvan de Beekat 86'minutes
- 39McTominay
- 25SanchoSubstituted forFredat 71'minutes
- 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 74mins
- 36ElangaSubstituted forMartialat 45'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Maguire
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 9Martial
- 17Fred
- 22Heaton
- 23Shaw
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 34van de Beek
- 49Garnacho
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 24mins
- 2Gomez
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 85'minutes
- 19Elliott
- 14HendersonSubstituted forFabinhoat 59'minutes
- 7MilnerSubstituted forFreitas Gouveia Carvalhoat 73'minutes
- 11Salah
- 9Firmino
- 23Díaz
Substitutes
- 3Fabinho
- 13Adrián
- 21Tsimikas
- 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
- 42Clark
- 43Bajcetic
- 47Phillips
- 72van den Berg
- 95Davies
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1.
Post update
Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).
Post update
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kostas Tsimikas.
Post update
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
Post update
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).
Post update
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).
Post update
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Christian Eriksen.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Marcus Rashford.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
