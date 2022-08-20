Manchester United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Striker Anthony Martial scored one goal in 12 appearances on loan at Sevilla last season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United may be able to welcome back Anthony Martial, who is training after a thigh injury.

Victor Lindelof is still unavailable, as is young winger Facundo Pellistri because of an ankle issue.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez begins a three-match ban for his headbutt during the draw against Crystal Palace last Monday night.

The Reds are boosted by the return of Roberto Firmino but Thiago, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

If Manchester United win this game, they leapfrog Liverpool in the table, but that is not going to happen.

United aren't able to press teams with the players they have got, and I don't really know what Erik ten Hag can change with what he has got in his squad.

Liverpool have started slowly too, and Darwin Nunez's suspension won't help on top of their injuries. That leaves them a bit short up front, although Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz looked lively against Palace.

Whatever happens, you just know Jurgen Klopp's side will outwork United at the very least.

Maybe United's players will run around a little bit more this week than they did against Brentford, but they need to find some heart. Unless something happens this week that triggers a change in attitude in the squad, I don't see it happening.

The home crowd will be willing them to take the game to Liverpool, and if they do that then they are in big trouble because that's when Klopp's side are at their best.

They won 5-0 at Old Trafford last season and it is going to be a similar story this time, although I am going to give United a goal just to lift their spirits a little.

Prediction: 1-5

Chris Sutton's full predictions v GK from Bradford rap trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6, L5).

Jurgen Klopp's side could win four consecutive league meetings for the first time since 2002.

They are also looking to win three straight away league matches against their hosts for the first time.

Manchester United

Manchester United could lose their opening three matches of a top-flight season for just the fourth time, and first since 1986.

The Red Devils are trying to avoid losing five league games in a row for the first time in 50 years.

However, United are the only team to have previously lost their opening two fixtures of the season before going on to win the Premier League title, doing so in 1992-93.

All six goals conceded by Erik ten Hag's side this season have come in the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted seven shots so far this season, the most of any player yet to score in the Premier League this campaign.

Liverpool

Liverpool have failed to win either of their opening two matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2012.

They could draw their opening three league games of a season for the first time in their history.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side remain unbeaten in all 21 of their Premier League fixtures so far in 2022 (W16, D5).

Mohamed Salah is one goal away from becoming the first Liverpool player in history to reach double figures against United.

Salah has eight goals in his last four appearances against the Red Devils.

