Match ends, Salernitana 0, Roma 1.
Jose Mourinho's new-look Roma began the Serie A season with a hard-fought but deserved win at Salernitana.
Bryan Cristante's first-half strike, which found the corner of the net via a slight deflection, earned Roma victory.
They could have won by more as debutant Paulo Dybala hit the post and Tammy Abraham's follow-up shot was blocked.
Nemanja Matic and Georginio Wijnaldum also came off the bench to make their debuts, with the latter denied a goal on his Roma bow by the offside flag.
Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Matic signed a one-year deal in Rome in May, while Dybala arrived on a free transfer from Juventus in July and Wijnaldum joined last week on loan from Paris St-Germain.
Nicolo Zaniolo also went close on several occasions for the visitors against a Salernitana side who stayed up by a single point in only their third ever Serie A campaign last season.
Roma finished sixth in their first full season under Mourinho in 2021-22 but won the Europa Conference League and will play in the Europa League this term.
Line-ups
Salernitana
Formation 3-5-2
- 33Sepe
- 2Bronn
- 23GyömbérBooked at 39mins
- 17Fazio
- 87Candreva
- 20KastanosBooked at 40minsSubstituted forRibéryat 54'minutes
- 18CoulibalyBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKristoffersenat 73'minutes
- 10Vilhena
- 30MazzocchiSubstituted forSambiaat 62'minutes
- 9Bonazzoli
- 11BotheimSubstituted forValenciaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bradaric
- 5Veseli
- 6Sambia
- 7Ribéry
- 12Micai
- 14Valencia
- 16Radovanovic
- 19Kristoffersen
- 24Kechrida
- 28Capezzi
- 35Motoc
- 39Iervolino
- 72Sorrentino
- 98Pirola
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 6SmallingBooked at 48mins
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 7Pellegrini
- 4Cristante
- 37Spinazzola
- 21DybalaSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 89'minutes
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forWijnaldumat 79'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forMaticat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 8Matic
- 14Shomurodov
- 17Viña
- 19Çelik
- 24Kumbulla
- 25Wijnaldum
- 52Bove
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 65Tripi
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
- Referee:
- Simone Sozza
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Roma 1.
Post update
Rick Karsdorp (Roma) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Post update
Foul by Julian Kristoffersen (Salernitana).
Post update
Chris Smalling (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Post update
Offside, Roma. Georginio Wijnaldum tries a through ball, but Stephan El Shaarawy is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Post update
Diego Valencia (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Paulo Dybala.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tonny Vilhena (Salernitana) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Bonazzoli.
Post update
Offside, Roma. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Junior Sambia (Salernitana).
Post update
Paulo Dybala (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julian Kristoffersen (Salernitana).
Post update
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Tonny Vilhena (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma).