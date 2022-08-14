Close menu
Italian Serie A
SalernitanaSalernitana0RomaRoma1

Salernitana 0-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho's side get off to winning start in Serie A

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paulo Dybala in action for Roma
Paulo Dybala came close to scoring on his Roma debut and also set up Georginio Wijnaldum for an effort which was ruled offside

Jose Mourinho's new-look Roma began the Serie A season with a hard-fought but deserved win at Salernitana.

Bryan Cristante's first-half strike, which found the corner of the net via a slight deflection, earned Roma victory.

They could have won by more as debutant Paulo Dybala hit the post and Tammy Abraham's follow-up shot was blocked.

Nemanja Matic and Georginio Wijnaldum also came off the bench to make their debuts, with the latter denied a goal on his Roma bow by the offside flag.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Matic signed a one-year deal in Rome in May, while Dybala arrived on a free transfer from Juventus in July and Wijnaldum joined last week on loan from Paris St-Germain.

Nicolo Zaniolo also went close on several occasions for the visitors against a Salernitana side who stayed up by a single point in only their third ever Serie A campaign last season.

Roma finished sixth in their first full season under Mourinho in 2021-22 but won the Europa Conference League and will play in the Europa League this term.

Line-ups

Salernitana

Formation 3-5-2

  • 33Sepe
  • 2Bronn
  • 23GyömbérBooked at 39mins
  • 17Fazio
  • 87Candreva
  • 20KastanosBooked at 40minsSubstituted forRibéryat 54'minutes
  • 18CoulibalyBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKristoffersenat 73'minutes
  • 10Vilhena
  • 30MazzocchiSubstituted forSambiaat 62'minutes
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 11BotheimSubstituted forValenciaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bradaric
  • 5Veseli
  • 6Sambia
  • 7Ribéry
  • 12Micai
  • 14Valencia
  • 16Radovanovic
  • 19Kristoffersen
  • 24Kechrida
  • 28Capezzi
  • 35Motoc
  • 39Iervolino
  • 72Sorrentino
  • 98Pirola

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 6SmallingBooked at 48mins
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 4Cristante
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 89'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forWijnaldumat 79'minutes
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forMaticat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 8Matic
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 17Viña
  • 19Çelik
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 25Wijnaldum
  • 52Bove
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 65Tripi
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar
Referee:
Simone Sozza

Match Stats

Home TeamSalernitanaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Salernitana 0, Roma 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Roma 1.

  3. Post update

    Rick Karsdorp (Roma) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Julian Kristoffersen (Salernitana).

  5. Post update

    Chris Smalling (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Georginio Wijnaldum tries a through ball, but Stephan El Shaarawy is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

  9. Post update

    Diego Valencia (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Paulo Dybala.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tonny Vilhena (Salernitana) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Bonazzoli.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Junior Sambia (Salernitana).

  16. Post update

    Paulo Dybala (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Julian Kristoffersen (Salernitana).

  18. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Tonny Vilhena (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan11004223
2Atalanta11002023
3Fiorentina11003213
4Inter Milan11002113
5Lazio11002113
6Torino11002113
7Roma11001013
8Spezia11001013
9Juventus00000000
10Napoli00000000
11Sassuolo00000000
12Hellas Verona00000000
13Cremonese100123-10
14Bologna100112-10
15Lecce100112-10
16Monza100112-10
17Empoli100101-10
18Salernitana100101-10
19Udinese100124-20
20Sampdoria100102-20
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport