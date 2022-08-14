Match ends, Almeria 1, Real Madrid 2.
Real Madrid opened their La Liga title defence with a hard-fought victory as they came from a goal down to beat Almeria.
Former Manchester United striker Largie Ramazani fired Almeria into a shock lead after just six minutes.
Home goalkeeper Fernando Martinez made a series of saves to frustrate Real before Lucaz Vazquez levelled.
David Alaba struck the winner from a free-kick with his first touch after coming off the bench.
Having beaten Eintracht Frankfurt in Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup, Real came into the new La Liga season in confident mood.
But they were left stunned when Belgian forward Ramazani, who left United in 2020 after coming through their youth ranks, beat the offside trap and fired past Thibaut Courtois to put Almeria ahead.
Thwarted by Fernando on several occasions, Real thought they had levelled just before the break, but Vazquez's well-taken volley was chalked off for offside.
Vazquez got his goal, however, in the 61st minute when the ball fell kindly to him after a burst of pace from the lively Vinicius Jr.
With 15 minutes remaining, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti turned to Alaba and the former Bayern Munich player smashed a brilliant left-footed free-kick past Fernando within seconds of replacing Ferland Mendy.
Almeria had the chance to equalise three minutes into added time when Curro Sanchez's free-kick found Rodrigo Ely, but the Brazilian defender headed straight at Courtois.
Line-ups
Almería
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Martínez
- 21Brandáriz Movilla
- 2Fernandes MeloSubstituted forPuigmalat 81'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 19Ely
- 22Babic
- 15Akieme
- 5RobertoneSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 57'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 4EguarasSubstituted forPortilloat 81'minutes
- 23Costa
- 7RamazaniSubstituted forLazoat 71'minutes
- 9SadiqBooked at 40minsSubstituted forFerreira Sousaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lázaro Fuoli
- 8Portillo
- 10Sánchez Rodríguez
- 11Ferreira Sousa
- 14Appiah
- 16Lazo
- 18Puigmal
- 20Centelles Plaza
- 33Rojas
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 22Rüdiger
- 6Nacho
- 23MendySubstituted forAlabaat 74'minutes
- 12CamavingaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forModricat 45'minutes
- 18TchouaméniSubstituted forE Hazardat 58'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forCasemiroat 83'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 14Casemiro
- 16Odriozola
- 19Ceballos
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 14,386
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away29
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away15
- Corners
- Home2
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Almeria 1, Real Madrid 2.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Ely (Almeria) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Curro Sánchez.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
José Carlos Lazo (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chumi (Almeria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Curro Sánchez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Casemiro.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Ely (Almeria).
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Arnau Puigmal (Almeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Arnau Puigmal (Almeria).
Attempt saved. Curro Sánchez (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. José Carlos Lazo (Almeria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Puigmal.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Casemiro replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Carlos Lazo (Almeria).