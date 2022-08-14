Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ports keeper Jethran Barr fails to keep out Eeru Vertainen's head as Linfield make it 3-0

Linfield began the defence of their Premiership title with an impressive 4-0 win over Portadown at Windsor Park on Sunday afternoon.

Blues skipper Kirk Millar gave the champions an early lead with a low defected strike into the bottom corner.

Ethan Devine hooked home to make it 2-0 on 57 minutes before Eetu Vertainen headed in the third.

Andrew Clark's close-range finish sealed a comfortable victory with five minutes left.

More to follow....