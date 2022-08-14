Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Chloe Williams came off the bench to make her Wales debut in the goalless draw against Belgium in February, with the Belgians winning on penalties

Wales international Chloe Williams has rejoined Blackburn Rovers on a dual-registration deal with Manchester United.

Midfielder Williams, 21, played six games during a spell at Rovers last season.

She has now returned to the Women's Championship club ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The former Wolves youngster made her senior Wales debut against Belgium in the Pinatar Cup in February.