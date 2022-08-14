Chloe Williams: Wales and Manchester United midfielder rejoins Blackburn on dual deal
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Wales international Chloe Williams has rejoined Blackburn Rovers on a dual-registration deal with Manchester United.
Midfielder Williams, 21, played six games during a spell at Rovers last season.
She has now returned to the Women's Championship club ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The former Wolves youngster made her senior Wales debut against Belgium in the Pinatar Cup in February.