Mahlon Romeo spent last season on loan at League One Portsmouth

Mahlon Romeo says Cardiff City's players believe they can compete at the top end of the Championship this season.

Steve Morison's new-look team have made a bright start to 2022-23, winning two of their first three league games.

Former Millwall defender Romeo, 26, says Morison's squad have high expectations.

"We want to do as well as we can," Romeo said.

"We have to keep playing well. Like Jam (fellow summer signing Jamilu Collins) said a few weeks ago, [the target is] promotion.

"But there are 50-odd games. It's only three games in. It's a long season, a marathon not a sprint. We have just got to keep level and keep improving."

Cardiff are barely recognisable from the team which finished 18th in the Championship last season having had relegation concerns for much of a disappointing campaign.

Romeo, who joined for an undisclosed fee from Millwall in June, is one of 15 players brought in by Morison this summer.

The side which started Saturday's win over Birmingham City included eight new recruits, with another four on the bench.

Jaden Philogene's early goal was enough to give Cardiff a second home Championship victory of the season after their opening-day triumph over Norwich, with their one league defeat so far coming at Reading.

"We set the standard against Norwich," Romeo said. "We fell short at Reading. You can't respond better than with a clean sheet and three points [against Birmingham]."

The Birmingham win lifted Cardiff to fifth in the early-season league table, with Morison's men now preparing for back-to-back away games at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday and Bristol City next Sunday.