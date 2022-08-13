Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0

Bayern Munich 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg: Former England youth player Musiala on target

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in action against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga
Stuttgart-born Jamal Musiala spent much of his childhood in London and impressed in the academies at Southampton and Chelsea

Ex-England youth international Jamal Musiala scored as Bayern Munich continued their winning start to the season with a home win over Wolfsburg.

The German champions followed up their 6-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt by scoring two goals in 10 first-half minutes in their first home game.

Midfielder Musiala, 19, opened the scoring, his third goal in two Bundesliga games this season.

Thomas Muller, 32, added the second two minutes before half-time.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane had a goal ruled out for offside at 0-0.

Stuttgart-born Musiala spent much of his childhood in London impressing in the academies at Southampton and Chelsea, while playing for England sides at under-15 to under-21 level.

He has since become the youngest player to represent Germany at a major tournament when he appeared at Euro 2020.

Bayern are level on six points with Borussia Dortmund but top the table due to a superior goal difference.

Wolfsburg have one point from their opening two games and are 14th in the table.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21HernándezBooked at 15mins
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 25Müller
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 45'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 83'minutes
  • 17ManéSubstituted forTelat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 10Sané
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 20Baku
  • 3Bornauw
  • 4Lacroix
  • 5van de Ven
  • 39WimmerSubstituted forKruseat 45'minutes
  • 27ArnoldSubstituted forVranckxat 83'minutes
  • 29Guilavogui
  • 32SvanbergBooked at 52minsSubstituted forNmechaat 61'minutes
  • 33MarmoushSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 68'minutes
  • 10NmechaSubstituted forBrekaloat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Rosa da Silva
  • 7Waldschmidt
  • 8Vranckx
  • 9Kruse
  • 12Pervan
  • 14Brekalo
  • 16Kaminski
  • 17Philipp
  • 22Nmecha
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home24
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.

  10. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Aster Vranckx replaces Maximilian Arnold.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Josip Brekalo replaces Lukas Nmecha.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Jamal Musiala.

  14. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Sadio Mané.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  18. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Maximilian Arnold tries a through ball, but Lukas Nmecha is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008176
2B Dortmund22004136
3B Mgladbach21105324
3Köln21105324
5Union Berlin21103124
6Mainz21102114
7Freiburg21015323
8Hoffenheim210145-13
9Augsburg210125-33
10Werder Bremen20204402
11Stuttgart20203302
11RB Leipzig20203302
13Schalke201135-21
14Wolfsburg201124-21
14Hertha Berlin201124-21
16Frankfurt201127-51
17VfL Bochum200235-20
18B Leverkusen200213-20
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport