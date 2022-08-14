Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription) external-link

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has criticised the agent of Josip Juranovic after rumours linking with right-back with a move away from Glasgow. (Sun) external-link

Scotland, Celtic and Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish says Rangers do not need domestic games to be postponed to help them prepare for the Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven. (Express) external-link

Midfielder John Lundstram believes Rangers are clicking into gear just in time for Tuesday's first leg with PSV. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers winger Pieter Huistra believes "nothing will be decided" in PSV's visit to Ibrox this week, even if Rangers lead, as the Dutch side have such a strong home record. (Record) external-link

Defender Ben Davies is determined to make his mark at Rangers after making his first start for the club in Saturday's win against St Johnstone. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

New St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips hopes to follow in Rangers counterpart Glen Kamara's example by making an impact in Scottish football after coming through the English academy system. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says goalkeeper Sam Walker could have stopped Jota's long-range strike, Celtic's second goal in their 5-0 win at Rugby Park on Sunday. (Express) external-link

Manager Robbie Neilson says Heart of Midlothian will need to raise their game in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg away to Zurich, despite recording a comfortable 4-1 defeat of Dundee United on Sunday. (Sun) external-link

Head coach Jack Ross will not panic buy, despite Dundee United's poor start to the season. (Record) external-link

Scottish Premiership clubs are targeting annual income of £50m by 2029. (Record) external-link