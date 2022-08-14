Scottish Gossip: Adams, Celtic, Juranovic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts
Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription)
Former Celtic striker John Hartson has criticised the agent of Josip Juranovic after rumours linking with right-back with a move away from Glasgow. (Sun)
Scotland, Celtic and Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish says Rangers do not need domestic games to be postponed to help them prepare for the Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven. (Express)
Midfielder John Lundstram believes Rangers are clicking into gear just in time for Tuesday's first leg with PSV. (Sun)
Former Rangers winger Pieter Huistra believes "nothing will be decided" in PSV's visit to Ibrox this week, even if Rangers lead, as the Dutch side have such a strong home record. (Record)
Defender Ben Davies is determined to make his mark at Rangers after making his first start for the club in Saturday's win against St Johnstone. (Herald - subscription required)
New St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips hopes to follow in Rangers counterpart Glen Kamara's example by making an impact in Scottish football after coming through the English academy system. (Courier - subscription required)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says goalkeeper Sam Walker could have stopped Jota's long-range strike, Celtic's second goal in their 5-0 win at Rugby Park on Sunday. (Express)
Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson hopes to recruit another attacking player but doubts he will be able to get someone in before Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg away to Zurich. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Neilson says Hearts will need to raise their game in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg away to Zurich, despite recording a comfortable 4-1 defeat of Dundee United on Sunday. (Sun)
Head coach Jack Ross will not panic buy, despite Dundee United's poor start to the season. (Record)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos calls for cool heads at Pittodrie following Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Motherwell. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Scottish Premiership clubs are targeting annual income of £50m by 2029. (Record)
The SPFL could make £38m per year from their proposed new TV deal with Sky. (Scotsman - subscription required)