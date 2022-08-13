Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Forrest, Rangers, PSV, Courts, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Long-serving Celtic winger James Forrest still has a role to play at the club, despite having limited game time of late, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Sun)
Postecoglou believes plastic pitches are not good for supporters as he prepares to take Celtic to face Kilmarnock on the artificial surface at Rugby Park. (Record)
And Postecoglou predicts a busy end to the summer transfer window. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Defender Moritz Jenz wants to make his loan move from Lorient to Celtic a permanent arrangement. (Sun)
Manchester City may move for Arsenal's Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, to further bolster their defensive options. (Mail on Sunday)
PSV Eindhoven warmed up for their Champions League play-off first leg with Rangers on Tuesday by beating Go Ahead Eagles 5-2. (Record)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is "a very epic talent" after his two goals in two games. (Express)
Van Bronckhorst is unlikely to select strikers Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos together in the same starting line-up at Rangers. (Sun)
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson faces an anxious wait for news on the thigh injury he sustained against Rangers. (Courier - subscription required)
Saturday's 3-2 home defeat by Motherwell was a reality check for Aberdeen, says manager Jim Goodwin. (Express)
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts has met with 20 Honved Ultras to plead for patience after a difficult start to his spell in Hungary. (Record)
Heart of Midlothian summer signing Alan Forrest previously had the chance to join Dundee United but the winger insists a move to Tynecastle was the "main one for me". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Forrest has leaned on the experience of brother James, of Celtic, as he prepares to enter the European arena with Hearts. (Herald - subscription required)