Long-serving Celtic winger James Forrest still has a role to play at the club, despite having limited game time of late, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou believes plastic pitches are not good for supporters as he prepares to take Celtic to face Kilmarnock on the artificial surface at Rugby Park. (Record) external-link

And Postecoglou predicts a busy end to the summer transfer window. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Defender Moritz Jenz wants to make his loan move from Lorient to Celtic a permanent arrangement. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City may move for Arsenal's Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, to further bolster their defensive options. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

PSV Eindhoven warmed up for their Champions League play-off first leg with Rangers on Tuesday by beating Go Ahead Eagles 5-2. (Record) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is "a very epic talent" after his two goals in two games. (Express) external-link

Van Bronckhorst is unlikely to select strikers Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos together in the same starting line-up at Rangers. (Sun) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson faces an anxious wait for news on the thigh injury he sustained against Rangers. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Saturday's 3-2 home defeat by Motherwell was a reality check for Aberdeen, says manager Jim Goodwin. (Express) external-link

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts has met with 20 Honved Ultras to plead for patience after a difficult start to his spell in Hungary. (Record) external-link

Heart of Midlothian summer signing Alan Forrest previously had the chance to join Dundee United but the winger insists a move to Tynecastle was the "main one for me". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link