Leeds United v Chelsea

Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt is in contention to face Chelsea following his injury

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United will wait until matchday to assess whether Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper are fit to be involved.

Jesse Marsch's side remain without Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling, though striker Joe Gelhardt is available for selection.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante faces a month on the sidelines following a hamstring strain against Tottenham.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Armando Broja and Mateo Kovacic are out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will have been deeply disappointed to see his side pegged back by Southampton after going two goals up, and I think he might have to deal with another setback here.

There are still a few question marks over what is going on with Chelsea up front, and they keep getting linked with new players too, but they were excellent against Spurs last week.

If they play like that at Elland Road, they will win.

Prediction: 0-1

Mark Patterson (1995-96 for Bolton Wanderers) and Michael Bridges (2000-01 for Leeds) are the previous two players to achieve the record

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are winless in seven Premier League meetings since a 2-0 victory at Elland Road in December 2002.

Chelsea won 3-0 at Elland Road last season but have never won consecutive away league visits to the Whites.

Leeds United

Leeds have only kept five clean sheets in their past 41 Premier League matches.

The Whites failed to win consecutive home league matches last season and have only won their opening two home matches in one of the past 12 seasons: 2018-19.

Jesse Marsch's side have equalled the club Premier League record of 13 consecutive home games without a clean sheet, their longest run since a club top-flight record of 17 between October 1946 and August 1956.

Leeds lost all 12 matches last season against the teams who finished in the top six, conceding 47 goals.

Rodrigo is looking to become only the fourth Leeds player to score in their first three top-flight matches in a season, after Arthur Hydes in 1933-34, Mick Jones in 1968-69 and Patrick Bamford in 2020-21.

Chelsea

The Blues could win and keep a clean sheet in both of their opening two away fixtures of a Premier League season for the first time since 2005-06 under José Mourinho.

The Blues have conceded 76% of their goals in the second half since shipping twice before half time to Liverpool at the start of 2022. Nine of their last 10 goals conceded have come after half time.

Chelsea's nine most recent Premier League goals were scored by nine different players.

Reece James has been involved in 15 goals in his last 24 Premier League starts, scoring six and setting up nine.

Raheem Sterling finished on the winning team in 11 of the last 12 Premier League away matches in which he scored. The exception was Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Leeds in October 2020.

