Match ends, West Ham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Brighton scored two goals from two shots on target to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with victory at West Ham, who remain without a league goal or a point.
Alexis Mac Allister scored the opener from the penalty spot after West Ham summer signing Thilo Kehrer brought down Danny Welbeck just inside the area on his Premier League debut.
The Hammers started the second half brightly but were undone when Leandro Trossard latched on to Pascal Gross's flick to inflict a third straight league defeat on the hosts.
Aaron Cresswell had a fierce effort well blocked by Joel Veltman, before Robert Sanchez produced two acrobatic saves late on to keep out two Tomas Soucek headers.
West Ham have now had 38 shots in their opening three league games without scoring a goal, while Brighton have equalled their longest unbeaten run in the top flight at eight games, stretching back to the end of last season.
The Seagulls have moved up to fourth this term, while the Hammers are rooted to the foot of the table after losing their first three games without scoring for only the second time in their history.
Clinical Seagulls expose Hammers' shortcomings
Both sides came into the game in contrasting form, with Brighton having beaten Manchester United and sharing the points with Newcastle, while West Ham had not been able to get going in the league.
Boosted by their midweek win over Danish side Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg, the hosts started on the front foot and could have taken an early lead when Said Benrahma cut in on his right foot before firing wide.
But the first goal came for the visitors after the impressive Welbeck introduced Kehrer to the speed of the Premier League by forcing the German defender into a mis-timed last-ditch tackle.
The incident had to be checked to determine whether it was inside the area, but referee Anthony Taylor's original decision stood and Mac Allister made no mistake from the spot.
Brighton were able to show the clinical edge that the Hammers are lacking, with lone striker Michail Antonio cutting an isolated figure for the 75 minutes he was on the field.
He had the lowest number of touches of any player who started the game (21), including both goalkeepers, and is a shell of his imposing best from the start of last season, when he scored four goals in his opening three league games.
With clear chances at a premium at both ends, Brighton cut through decisively as Gross managed to turn the ball around the corner for Trossard to run clear and beat Lukasz Fabianski with a neat finish.
West Ham will have to improve their sharpness in front of goal if they are to repeat the success of last year, while seven points from a possible nine for Brighton is just reward for a brilliant start to the new campaign.
Player of the match
TrossardLeandro Trossard
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number7Player nameScamaccaAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number14Player nameCornetAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
3.73
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number2Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
3.35
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
3.20
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
8.44
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number8Player nameMwepuAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
7.79
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5CoufalSubstituted forJohnsonat 75'minutes
- 4Zouma
- 24KehrerBooked at 20mins
- 3CresswellBooked at 71mins
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 8FornalsSubstituted forScamaccaat 62'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 75'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forCornetat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 7Scamacca
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 13Areola
- 14Cornet
- 21Ogbonna
- 32Coventry
- 50Ashby
Brighton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5Dunk
- 4Webster
- 7MarchSubstituted forMwepuat 85'minutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 25Caicedo
- 11TrossardSubstituted forMitomaat 90+3'minutes
- 13Groß
- 14LallanaSubstituted forEstupiñánat 63'minutes
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 6Colwill
- 8Mwepu
- 9Maupay
- 17Alzate
- 21Undav
- 22Mitoma
- 23Steele
- 30Estupiñán
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma replaces Leandro Trossard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca with a headed pass.
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).
Post update
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).
Post update
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Enock Mwepu replaces Solly March.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Vladimír Coufal because of an injury.
