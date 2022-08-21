Close menu
Premier League
West HamWest Ham United0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2

West Ham 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Unbeaten Seagulls win at Hammers

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments451

Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard scored Brighton's second in their win at the London Stadium

Brighton scored two goals from two shots on target to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with victory at West Ham, who remain without a league goal or a point.

Alexis Mac Allister scored the opener from the penalty spot after West Ham summer signing Thilo Kehrer brought down Danny Welbeck just inside the area on his Premier League debut.

The Hammers started the second half brightly but were undone when Leandro Trossard latched on to Pascal Gross's flick to inflict a third straight league defeat on the hosts.

Aaron Cresswell had a fierce effort well blocked by Joel Veltman, before Robert Sanchez produced two acrobatic saves late on to keep out two Tomas Soucek headers.

West Ham have now had 38 shots in their opening three league games without scoring a goal, while Brighton have equalled their longest unbeaten run in the top flight at eight games, stretching back to the end of last season.

The Seagulls have moved up to fourth this term, while the Hammers are rooted to the foot of the table after losing their first three games without scoring for only the second time in their history.

West Ham 0-2 Brighton: David Moyes 'disappointed' after tough game

Clinical Seagulls expose Hammers' shortcomings

Both sides came into the game in contrasting form, with Brighton having beaten Manchester United and sharing the points with Newcastle, while West Ham had not been able to get going in the league.

Boosted by their midweek win over Danish side Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg, the hosts started on the front foot and could have taken an early lead when Said Benrahma cut in on his right foot before firing wide.

But the first goal came for the visitors after the impressive Welbeck introduced Kehrer to the speed of the Premier League by forcing the German defender into a mis-timed last-ditch tackle.

The incident had to be checked to determine whether it was inside the area, but referee Anthony Taylor's original decision stood and Mac Allister made no mistake from the spot.

West Ham 0-2 Brighton: 'Strong' Brighton delight Potter

Brighton were able to show the clinical edge that the Hammers are lacking, with lone striker Michail Antonio cutting an isolated figure for the 75 minutes he was on the field.

He had the lowest number of touches of any player who started the game (21), including both goalkeepers, and is a shell of his imposing best from the start of last season, when he scored four goals in his opening three league games.

With clear chances at a premium at both ends, Brighton cut through decisively as Gross managed to turn the ball around the corner for Trossard to run clear and beat Lukasz Fabianski with a neat finish.

West Ham will have to improve their sharpness in front of goal if they are to repeat the success of last year, while seven points from a possible nine for Brighton is just reward for a brilliant start to the new campaign.

Player of the match

TrossardLeandro Trossard

with an average of 8.44

West Ham United

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5CoufalSubstituted forJohnsonat 75'minutes
  • 4Zouma
  • 24KehrerBooked at 20mins
  • 3CresswellBooked at 71mins
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forScamaccaat 62'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 75'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forCornetat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 7Scamacca
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Areola
  • 14Cornet
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 32Coventry
  • 50Ashby

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 4Webster
  • 7MarchSubstituted forMwepuat 85'minutes
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 25Caicedo
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forMitomaat 90+3'minutes
  • 13Groß
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forEstupiñánat 63'minutes
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 6Colwill
  • 8Mwepu
  • 9Maupay
  • 17Alzate
  • 21Undav
  • 22Mitoma
  • 23Steele
  • 30Estupiñán
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma replaces Leandro Trossard.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

  7. Post update

    Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).

  9. Post update

    Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Enock Mwepu replaces Solly March.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Vladimír Coufal because of an injury.

Comments

Join the conversation

451 comments

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 16:02

    Well done Brighton - showing how a club should be run when you don’t have a bottomless wallet.

    • Reply posted by Perry Scope, today at 16:06

      Perry Scope replied:
      Showing how a club should be run, full stop. Look at Chelsea today, millions and millions spent by a stupid American and they get drubbed.

  • Comment posted by wibbler, today at 15:58

    Hammers making an early push for the Championship, where they will have the best stadium and the most expensive beer !

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:02

      margaret replied:
      It is an Athletics Stadium with a camouflaged track 👣 🛤

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:01

    Graham Potter, probably the best manager in English football right now.

    • Reply posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 16:05

      seeeeegullzzzzz replied:
      Please keep it under the radar!

  • Comment posted by Spinoza, today at 15:57

    It was always going to be a difficult season for West Ham, playing in the European losers league on Thursdays and then having to play on the Sunday with such a weak squad. It seems like a return to the normal for West Ham, fighting for Premier League survival.

    • Reply posted by Stuart , today at 16:09

      Stuart replied:
      They did the same last season and were fine.

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 15:58

    Hammered AGAIN !

    • Reply posted by lilyw, today at 16:16

      lilyw replied:
      WRONG under the hammer

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 16:03

    What an awful result |||||||||||||||

    Man Utd have moved off the bottom of the League

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 16:15

      KingFreddy replied:
      Not for long, Liverpool will smash them tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 15:59

    Well played Brighton.What the heck is going on David 'Winning is what I do' Moyes?

    • Reply posted by Exile, today at 16:06

      Exile replied:
      He's clueless and stubborn - a dangerous combination!

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, today at 16:02

    FANTASTIC ! UP THE ALBION !

    • Reply posted by I8Skate, today at 16:10

      I8Skate replied:
      They are Rocking !!!!

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 16:03

    West Ham have somehow managed to have a worse start than Everton and that's saying something!

    • Reply posted by Priti Useless, today at 16:10

      Priti Useless replied:
      Worse than Man U even

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 16:02

    Interesting early starts this season. Can any of the less fancied teams go on to do a Leicester '16 this season? Great job away, Brighton. Hope you stay the course.

    • Reply posted by Mitchie, today at 16:31

      Mitchie replied:
      No. Man City will win it by 7 - 10 points

  • Comment posted by Clarke Kent, today at 16:01

    Karma, for continuing to play Zouma

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 16:20

      Pandemania replied:
      Is it the animal magic striking West Ham fortunes? Lol

  • Comment posted by TheWhisker, today at 16:03

    As a Hammer I’m really concerned, we just don’t click, taking nothing away from Brighton, they are a better more drilled and stable side, well played Brighton, a quality team! COYI’s

    • Reply posted by rog, today at 16:06

      rog replied:
      No investment

  • Comment posted by sherwood, today at 16:05

    Let nobody underestimate this Brighton team. They know what they're doing. Thanks Mr Potter!

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 16:52

      topo replied:
      Must be that Magic Wand.....

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:01

    West Ham can just never beat Brighton, can they? Massive bogey team!

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 16:16

      Mike replied:
      They are not a bogey team, they are a better managed team.

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 15:59

    Not at all surprised Brighton won this match. Decent outfit.

    West Ham rock bottom. Man Utd up to the heady heights of 19th – for the time being…

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:15

      Sport Report replied:
      'Decent outfit' - it's called a kit in football

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 16:03

    credit to brighton - they never stopped working. neutral view.

  • Comment posted by HarveyTheGreat, today at 16:00

    I think the bubbles have burst 😳

    • Reply posted by lilyw, today at 16:18

      lilyw replied:
      Never been anything else, me thinks

  • Comment posted by Montague, today at 16:00

    Moyes showing again what a lousy manager he is. "Winning's what I do." Hilarious.