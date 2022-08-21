Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leandro Trossard scored Brighton's second in their win at the London Stadium

Brighton scored two goals from two shots on target to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with victory at West Ham, who remain without a league goal or a point.

Alexis Mac Allister scored the opener from the penalty spot after West Ham summer signing Thilo Kehrer brought down Danny Welbeck just inside the area on his Premier League debut.

The Hammers started the second half brightly but were undone when Leandro Trossard latched on to Pascal Gross's flick to inflict a third straight league defeat on the hosts.

Aaron Cresswell had a fierce effort well blocked by Joel Veltman, before Robert Sanchez produced two acrobatic saves late on to keep out two Tomas Soucek headers.

West Ham have now had 38 shots in their opening three league games without scoring a goal, while Brighton have equalled their longest unbeaten run in the top flight at eight games, stretching back to the end of last season.

The Seagulls have moved up to fourth this term, while the Hammers are rooted to the foot of the table after losing their first three games without scoring for only the second time in their history.

Clinical Seagulls expose Hammers' shortcomings

Both sides came into the game in contrasting form, with Brighton having beaten Manchester United and sharing the points with Newcastle, while West Ham had not been able to get going in the league.

Boosted by their midweek win over Danish side Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg, the hosts started on the front foot and could have taken an early lead when Said Benrahma cut in on his right foot before firing wide.

But the first goal came for the visitors after the impressive Welbeck introduced Kehrer to the speed of the Premier League by forcing the German defender into a mis-timed last-ditch tackle.

The incident had to be checked to determine whether it was inside the area, but referee Anthony Taylor's original decision stood and Mac Allister made no mistake from the spot.

Brighton were able to show the clinical edge that the Hammers are lacking, with lone striker Michail Antonio cutting an isolated figure for the 75 minutes he was on the field.

He had the lowest number of touches of any player who started the game (21), including both goalkeepers, and is a shell of his imposing best from the start of last season, when he scored four goals in his opening three league games.

With clear chances at a premium at both ends, Brighton cut through decisively as Gross managed to turn the ball around the corner for Trossard to run clear and beat Lukasz Fabianski with a neat finish.

West Ham will have to improve their sharpness in front of goal if they are to repeat the success of last year, while seven points from a possible nine for Brighton is just reward for a brilliant start to the new campaign.

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United Avg Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 4.29 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 4.26 Squad number 7 Player name Scamacca Average rating 4.21 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 4.05 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 3.94 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 3.87 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 3.85 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 3.82 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 3.81 Squad number 14 Player name Cornet Average rating 3.80 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 3.73 Squad number 24 Player name Kehrer Average rating 3.71 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 3.42 Squad number 2 Player name Johnson Average rating 3.35 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 3.20 Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 8.44 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 8.35 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 8.27 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 8.26 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 8.24 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 8.24 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 8.18 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 8.14 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 8.07 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 8.05 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 7.97 Squad number 8 Player name Mwepu Average rating 7.84 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 7.82 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 7.79

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 4 Zouma 24 Kehrer 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 8 Fornals 22 Benrahma 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal Substituted for Johnson at 75' minutes

4 Zouma

24 Kehrer Booked at 20mins

3 Cresswell Booked at 71mins

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen

8 Fornals Substituted for Scamacca at 62' minutes

22 Benrahma Substituted for Lanzini at 75' minutes

9 Antonio Substituted for Cornet at 75' minutes Substitutes 2 Johnson

7 Scamacca

10 Lanzini

12 Downes

13 Areola

14 Cornet

21 Ogbonna

32 Coventry

50 Ashby Brighton Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 5 Dunk 4 Webster 7 March 10 Mac Allister 25 Caicedo 11 Trossard 13 Groß 14 Lallana 18 Welbeck 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman

5 Dunk

4 Webster

7 March Substituted for Mwepu at 85' minutes

10 Mac Allister

25 Caicedo

11 Trossard Substituted for Mitoma at 90+3' minutes

13 Groß

14 Lallana Substituted for Estupiñán at 63' minutes

18 Welbeck Substitutes 2 Lamptey

6 Colwill

8 Mwepu

9 Maupay

17 Alzate

21 Undav

22 Mitoma

23 Steele

30 Estupiñán Referee: Anthony Taylor Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma replaces Leandro Trossard. Post update Attempt blocked. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca with a headed pass. Post update Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United). Post update Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United). Post update Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United). Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Enock Mwepu replaces Solly March. Post update Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez. Post update Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez. Post update Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice. Post update Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leandro Trossard. Post update Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Vladimír Coufal because of an injury. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward