Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate returns to the squad after missing two games with a minor knock. Left-back Alexandro Bernabei is available for selection after being arrested and charged over an alleged road traffic offence in Glasgow city centre on Monday.

Stephen Welsh is fit following illness and fellow defender Moritz Jenz has recovered from the knock that forced him off at Kilmarnock, but Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.

Craig Halkett will miss out for the visitors, who could make several changes amid their Europa League play-off. The defender suffered a hamstring injury early in Hearts' 2-1 first-leg defeat by Zurich in Switzerland on Thursday.

Midfielder Beni Baningime (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their last 25 home league games against Hearts (W22 D3).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers4310103710
2Celtic330010199
3Motherwell43016429
4Hearts32107347
5Aberdeen42027616
6St Mirren42025506
7Livingston42024406
8Hibernian41215505
9Ross County410336-33
10St Johnstone410327-53
11Dundee Utd401329-71
12Kilmarnock401319-81
