Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain5MontpellierMontpellier1

Paris Saint Germain v Montpellier

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 60mins
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forMukieleat 86'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 86'minutes
  • 17VitinhaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forParedesat 70'minutes
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forSarabiaat 86'minutes
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Paredes
  • 14Bernat
  • 15Danilo
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 19Sarabia
  • 22Diallo
  • 26Mukiele
  • 44Ekitike

Montpellier

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Omlin
  • 29Tchato Mbiayi
  • 77Sacko
  • 31Cozza
  • 17Sainte-Luce
  • 13Chotard
  • 27MaouassaSubstituted forSouquetat 70'minutes
  • 12Ferri
  • 11Savanier
  • 21WahiBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSakhoat 79'minutes
  • 99KhazriSubstituted forGermainat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Souquet
  • 7Nordin
  • 9Germain
  • 14Estève
  • 16Bertaud
  • 18Leroy
  • 22Fayad
  • 28Makouana
  • 75Sakho
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMontpellier
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away17

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 1. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a cross.

  2. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Montpellier.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nordi Mukiele replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Renato Sanches replaces Marco Verratti.

  6. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Joris Chotard (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Montpellier. Mamadou Sakho replaces Sepe Elye Wahi.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Montpellier. Valère Germain replaces Wahbi Khazri.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Falaye Sacko.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22009186
2Lille21105234
3Monaco21103214
4Marseille11004133
5Lens11003213
6Lyon11002113
7Lorient11001013
8Montpellier210146-23
9Nantes20201102
10Nice10101101
11Toulouse10101101
12Angers10100001
13Rennes201112-11
14Troyes100123-10
15Brest100123-10
16Ajaccio100112-10
17Strasbourg100112-10
18Reims100114-30
19Auxerre100114-30
20Clermont100105-50
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories