Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano

First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Rayo Vallecano 0.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araújo
- 15Christensen
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 30Páez Gavira
- 5Busquets
- 8González
- 22Raphinha
- 9Lewandowski
- 7DembéléBooked at 14mins
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Torres
- 14Depay
- 16Pjanic
- 17Aubameyang
- 19Kessié
- 20Roberto
- 21de Jong
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28Balde Martínez
- 36Tenas
Rayo Vallecano
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dimitrievski
- 20Balliu
- 19Lejeune
- 5CatenaBooked at 45mins
- 3García Torres
- 17López
- 21Ciss
- 7Palazón Camacho
- 8TrejoBooked at 45mins
- 18García Rivera
- 34Camello
Substitutes
- 2Hernández
- 4Suárez
- 9Falcao
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Nteka
- 13López
- 14Sánchez Ponce
- 22Pozo la Rosa
- 23Valentín
- 28Muñoz
- 29Méndez
- 30Morro
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Post update
Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Isi Palazón.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pathé Ciss.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.
Attempt saved. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.
Booking
Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai López.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.