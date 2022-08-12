Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano0

Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 15Christensen
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 30Páez Gavira
  • 5Busquets
  • 8González
  • 22Raphinha
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7DembéléBooked at 14mins

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Torres
  • 14Depay
  • 16Pjanic
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 19Kessié
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 20Balliu
  • 19Lejeune
  • 5CatenaBooked at 45mins
  • 3García Torres
  • 17López
  • 21Ciss
  • 7Palazón Camacho
  • 8TrejoBooked at 45mins
  • 18García Rivera
  • 34Camello

Substitutes

  • 2Hernández
  • 4Suárez
  • 9Falcao
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 11Nteka
  • 13López
  • 14Sánchez Ponce
  • 22Pozo la Rosa
  • 23Valentín
  • 28Muñoz
  • 29Méndez
  • 30Morro
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamRayo Vallecano
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Rayo Vallecano 0.

  2. Booking

    Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Isi Palazón.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pathé Ciss.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.

  12. Booking

    Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).

  15. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai López.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.

Saturday 13th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11003033
2Osasuna11002113
3Espanyol10102201
4Celta Vigo10102201
5Barcelona10100001
6Rayo Vallecano10100001
7Almería00000000
8Ath Bilbao00000000
9Atl Madrid00000000
10Cádiz00000000
11Elche00000000
12Getafe00000000
13Girona00000000
14Mallorca00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Valencia00000000
19Sevilla100112-10
20Real Valladolid100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories