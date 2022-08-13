Close menu
National League South
Chippenham TownChippenham Town15:00Chelmsford CityChelmsford City
Match abandoned - Unknown

Pablo Martinez: Chippenham Town defender 'stabilised' after collapsing during game

Last updated on .From the section National League

Pablo Martinez
Pablo Martinez was at EFL side Bristol Rovers until earlier this summer

Chippenham Town manager Gary Horgan says defender Pablo Martinez should make a "full recovery" after collapsing on the pitch during their game against Chelmsford City on Saturday.

Martinez, 20, was taken ill 27 minutes into the National League South match.

The former Wales youth international was taken to hospital in Bristol by ambulance and the game was abandoned.

"Pablo cleared the ball and with no-one else around him just fell to the ground," Horgan said.

"He's gone out in the ambulance and it looks like he's OK at the moment," he added on BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"It's not a good thing to experience, but we're really pleased that Pablo's OK and it looks like at this moment in time, given the early prognosis from the medical teams that have dealt with him and tended to him, that he's going to make a full recovery."

Chippenham said Martinez had been "stabilised" and was "breathing" by the time a decision was made to call off the game, with the Wiltshire club later confirming his condition is "not life-threatening".external-link

A former academy player at West Bromwich Albion, Martinez moved to Bristol Rovers in August 2020.

He played eight times for the club in League One towards the end of the 2020-21 season and featured once in League Two last season.

Horgan says he is unsure whether his side's game on Tuesday at home to Martinez's former club Oxford City should go ahead.

"I don't have the stomach for a game of football on Tuesday right now," he said.

"If it was going Saturday to Saturday, we'd probably be ready and in a frame of mind where we could think about football.

"But to go from Saturday to Tuesday, without us getting together as a group between now and then, would be very difficult.

"At this moment in time I don't think anybody really wants to play football on Tuesday, it's the furthest thing from our minds at the moment."

Line-ups

Chippenham Town

Formation 4-4-2

  • Henry
  • Hamilton
  • Martinez
  • Hanks
  • Santos D'Abadia
  • Richards
  • Simpson
  • Mehew
  • Palmer-Houlden
  • Coppin
  • Russe

Substitutes

  • Jones
  • Parker
  • Young
  • Bradbury
  • King

Chelmsford City

Formation 4-4-2

  • Ejeheri
  • James
  • Barnum-Bobb
  • Blackwell
  • Oluwo
  • Trotter
  • Jackson
  • Jones
  • Ruff
  • Vaz
  • Aransibia

Substitutes

  • Da Costa
  • Ochieng
  • Hockey
  • Winfield
  • Lodovica
Referee:
Andrew Humphries

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match abandoned due to unknown reason, Chippenham Town 0, Chelmsford City 0.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chippenham Town 0, Chelmsford City 0.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th August 2022

  • Chippenham TownChippenham Town15:00Chelmsford CityChelmsford City
    Match abandoned - Unknown
  • BraintreeBraintree Town1Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville1
  • Concord RangersConcord Rangers1Taunton TownTaunton Town0
  • DartfordDartford2CheshuntCheshunt1
  • DoverDover Athletic1Hungerford TownHungerford Town0
  • Eastbourne BoroughEastbourne Borough3Bath CityBath City4
  • Farnborough Farnborough 1Dulwich HamletDulwich Hamlet1
  • Hampton & RichmondHampton & Richmond1Hemel Hempstead TownHemel Hempstead Town1
  • Slough TownSlough Town1Tonbridge AngelsTonbridge Angels1
  • St Albans CitySt Albans City0Oxford CityOxford City1
  • WellingWelling United2WorthingWorthing4
  • WeymouthWeymouth2EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United3

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ebbsfleet11003033
2Eastbourne Borough11003123
3Havant & Waterlooville11003123
4Tonbridge Angels11003123
5Dartford11002023
6Cheshunt11003213
7Dulwich Hamlet11002113
8Concord Rangers11001013
9Hemel Hempstead Town11001013
10Chelmsford City10101101
11Dover10101101
12St Albans City10101101
13Worthing10101101
14Taunton Town10100001
15Welling10100001
16Hampton & Richmond100123-10
17Braintree100112-10
18Farnborough 100101-10
19Hungerford Town100101-10
20Oxford City100113-20
21Slough Town100113-20
22Weymouth100113-20
23Bath City100102-20
24Chippenham Town100103-30
View full National League South table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport