Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan4UdineseUdinese2

AC Milan 4-2 Udinese: Serie A champions get season off to winning start

From the section European Football

Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring AC Milan's third goal
Brahim Diaz (centre) put AC Milan back in front after the Italian champions found themselves level with Udinese at half time

Defending Serie A champions AC Milan got their new campaign off to a winning start with a 4-2 victory against Udinese.

In a thrilling first half, the San Siro was stunned when Rodrigo Becao headed the visitors in front from a corner.

Milan then equalised through a Theo Hernandez penalty, before Ante Rebic put the hosts ahead from 12 yards out.

On the stroke of half-time, however, Udinese were back on level terms thanks to Adam Masina's strong header.

Within seconds of the restart, Milan were leading again when goalscorer Masina failed to deal with Hernandez's cross and inadvertently knocked it back into the six yard box to allow Brahim Diaz an easy tap in.

Rebic scored his second goal - and Milan's fourth of the night - from close range after good work from Diaz to take the ball off Roberto Pereyra near the touchline.

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who joined Milan on a free transfer from the Premier League side this summer, was brought on by boss Stefano Pioli to make his league debut in the closing stages.

Milan became Italian champions for the first time in over a decade last season, beating rivals Inter by two points, and are looking to lift back-to-back titles for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4Bennacer
  • 33KrunicBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPobegaat 84'minutes
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 71'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 71'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forOrigiat 84'minutes
  • 12RebicSubstituted forGiroudat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 9Giroud
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 24Kjaer
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 32Pobega
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere

Udinese

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Silvestri
  • 50Nascimento FrançaBooked at 34mins
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 18PérezBooked at 55minsSubstituted forEbosseat 67'minutes
  • 93SoppyBooked at 9mins
  • 37Pereyra
  • 11Souza SilvaSubstituted forLovricat 76'minutes
  • 6MakengoSubstituted forSamardzicat 76'minutes
  • 3MasinaSubstituted forEboseleat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7SuccessSubstituted forGomes Betuncalat 67'minutes
  • 10Deulofeu

Substitutes

  • 2Ebosele
  • 4Lovric
  • 9Gomes Betuncal
  • 14Abankwah
  • 20Padelli
  • 21Palumbo
  • 23Ebosse
  • 24Samardzic
  • 28Benkovic
  • 29Bijol
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 67Guessand
  • 80Pafundi
  • 99Piana
Referee:
Livio Marinelli

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 4, Udinese 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 4, Udinese 2.

  3. Post update

    Davide Calabria (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sandi Lovric (Udinese).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).

  6. Post update

    Brandon Soppy (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brandon Soppy (Udinese) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Beto (Udinese).

  10. Post update

    Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Pereyra (Udinese).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sandi Lovric (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Soppy.

  13. Booking

    Festy Ebosele (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Divock Origi (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Festy Ebosele (Udinese).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Divock Origi (AC Milan).

  17. Post update

    Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Divock Origi (AC Milan).

  19. Post update

    Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brandon Soppy (Udinese) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan11004223
2Atalanta11002023
3Inter Milan11002113
4Torino11002113
5Bologna00000000
6Cremonese00000000
7Empoli00000000
8Fiorentina00000000
9Juventus00000000
10Lazio00000000
11Napoli00000000
12Roma00000000
13Salernitana00000000
14Sassuolo00000000
15Spezia00000000
16Hellas Verona00000000
17Lecce100112-10
18Monza100112-10
19Udinese100124-20
20Sampdoria100102-20
View full Italian Serie A table

