Defending Serie A champions AC Milan got their new campaign off to a winning start with a 4-2 victory against Udinese.
In a thrilling first half, the San Siro was stunned when Rodrigo Becao headed the visitors in front from a corner.
Milan then equalised through a Theo Hernandez penalty, before Ante Rebic put the hosts ahead from 12 yards out.
On the stroke of half-time, however, Udinese were back on level terms thanks to Adam Masina's strong header.
Within seconds of the restart, Milan were leading again when goalscorer Masina failed to deal with Hernandez's cross and inadvertently knocked it back into the six yard box to allow Brahim Diaz an easy tap in.
Rebic scored his second goal - and Milan's fourth of the night - from close range after good work from Diaz to take the ball off Roberto Pereyra near the touchline.
Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who joined Milan on a free transfer from the Premier League side this summer, was brought on by boss Stefano Pioli to make his league debut in the closing stages.
Milan became Italian champions for the first time in over a decade last season, beating rivals Inter by two points, and are looking to lift back-to-back titles for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 4Bennacer
- 33KrunicBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPobegaat 84'minutes
- 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 71'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 71'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forOrigiat 84'minutes
- 12RebicSubstituted forGiroudat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Adli
- 9Giroud
- 14Bakayoko
- 24Kjaer
- 25Florenzi
- 27Origi
- 32Pobega
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
Udinese
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Silvestri
- 50Nascimento FrançaBooked at 34mins
- 17Nuytinck
- 18PérezBooked at 55minsSubstituted forEbosseat 67'minutes
- 93SoppyBooked at 9mins
- 37Pereyra
- 11Souza SilvaSubstituted forLovricat 76'minutes
- 6MakengoSubstituted forSamardzicat 76'minutes
- 3MasinaSubstituted forEboseleat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7SuccessSubstituted forGomes Betuncalat 67'minutes
- 10Deulofeu
Substitutes
- 2Ebosele
- 4Lovric
- 9Gomes Betuncal
- 14Abankwah
- 20Padelli
- 21Palumbo
- 23Ebosse
- 24Samardzic
- 28Benkovic
- 29Bijol
- 30Nestorovski
- 67Guessand
- 80Pafundi
- 99Piana
- Referee:
- Livio Marinelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
