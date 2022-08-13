Irish Premiership: Coleraine and Crusaders win on opening weekend
Evan McLaughlin scored a first-half double as Coleraine beat Cliftonville 3-1 on the opening weekend of the Irish Premiership season.
Ryan Curran pulled a goal back before Jamie Glackin's superb third goal.
Crusaders hammered Dungannon Swifts 5-1 at Seaview to open their campaign while nine-man Glenavon dramatically drew 2-2 away to Ballymena United.
Carrick Rangers beat Newry City 2-1 despite Thomas Lockhart's stunning 40-yard goal for the newly-promoted side.
|Irish Premiership results - 13 August
|Ballymena United
|2-2
|Glenavon
|Carrick Rangers
|2-1
|Newry City
|Coleraine
|3-1
|Cliftonville
|Crusaders
|5-1
|Dungannon Swifts