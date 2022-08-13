Last updated on .From the section Irish

Goal of the season? Lockhart scores screamer on opening weekend

Evan McLaughlin scored a first-half double as Coleraine beat Cliftonville 3-1 on the opening weekend of the Irish Premiership season.

Ryan Curran pulled a goal back before Jamie Glackin's superb third goal.

Crusaders hammered Dungannon Swifts 5-1 at Seaview to open their campaign while nine-man Glenavon dramatically drew 2-2 away to Ballymena United.

Carrick Rangers beat Newry City 2-1 despite Thomas Lockhart's stunning 40-yard goal for the newly-promoted side.

More to follow.