Jersey Bulls finished fourth in Combined Counties League Premier Division South last season

Lorne Bickley scored twice as Jersey Bulls beat Guildford City 3-1 to get their first win of the season.

Bickley gave the Bulls a perfect start as he headed home in the fourth minute after Fraser Barlow's hit the bar.

Liam Trotter, Sol Solomon and Barlow all went close before the visitors levelled with a free kick in first-half stoppage time.

Bickley scored from Harry Curtis' cross after 66 minutes before Jake Prince's super third sealed it in stoppage time.

The win was the Bulls' first this season after a 1-1 draw at Farnham Town two weeks ago in their Combined Counties League Premier Division South opener.