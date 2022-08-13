Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC lost their final pre-season friendly 3-0 to Hartley Wintney last month

Guernsey FC began their season with a 0-0 draw away at Thatcham Town in Isthmian League South Central.

Jacob Fallaize had a close-range header superbly saved by Thatcham's Jack Hopwood midway through the first half, before the keeper denied Guernsey debutant Sam Murray soon after.

Jason Martin made two good saves for Guernsey early in the second half.

Kieran Mahon had a late shot blocked for Guernsey as they failed to score on opening day for the first time.