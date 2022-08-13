Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tomori left Chelsea in January permanently for AC Milan after a successful time on loan at the San Siro

England centre-back Fikayo Tomori has signed a contract extension with AC Milan to keep him at the Italian champions until June 2027.

Tomori, 24, joined Milan from Chelsea for £24m in January after a successful loan spell during the 2020-21 season.

The defender initially signed a four-year deal with the Serie A side but the club said he had "proved his quality on the field immediately".

Born in Canada, Tomori made his England debut in 2019 and has three caps.