Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kennedy, Juranovic, Rangers, Dundee Utd, Ross
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not stand in assistant John Kennedy's way if he wants to take the vacant job at Midtjylland in Denmark. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Celtic have yet to receive a formal approach for right-back Josip Juranovic, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Record)
Celtic appear to have missed out on Barcelona winger Alex Collado. (Sun)
Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi faces more injury frustration after a training ground knock at Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson has urged Celtic winger Mikey Johnston to find a new club in order to fulfil his substantial potential. (Sun)
Rory McKenzie says Kilmarnock will "set up to stop" Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting. (Herald - subscription required)
Michael Mols "never thought" either of his fellow Dutchmen Giovanni van Bronckhorst or Ruud van Nistelrooy would go into management, with the pair now going head to head in the Champions League play-off round as Rangers take on PSV Eindhoven. (Record)
Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson reveals the club have walked away from transfer deals because the fit has not bee right. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Head coach Jack Ross urges Dundee United to restore pride following their 7-0 loss to AZ when they meet Hearts on Sunday. (Record)
United defender Liam Smith says the 7-1 aggregate loss against AZ in Conference League qualifying is the low point of his career. (Scotsman - subscription required)