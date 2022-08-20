Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|2
|Clyde
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|7
|3
|Airdrieonians
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|7
|4
|FC Edinburgh
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|5
|Falkirk
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|6
|Alloa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|7
|Montrose
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|8
|Queen of Sth
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|2
|9
|Peterhead
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|10
|Kelty Hearts
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|0