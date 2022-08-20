Close menu
National League
DorkingDorking Wanderers15:00GatesheadGateshead
Venue: Meadowbank

Dorking Wanderers v Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet32106337
2Chesterfield32105237
3Woking32014226
4Wealdstone32015416
5Maidenhead United32015506
6Notts County31206335
7Solihull Moors31206335
8Dorking31118714
9York31114314
10Boreham Wood31114404
11Oldham31114404
12Bromley31113304
13Eastleigh31113304
14Torquay31111104
15Maidstone United311156-14
16Wrexham311134-14
17Gateshead30305503
18Scunthorpe310246-23
19Aldershot310236-33
20Southend302112-12
21Dag & Red302135-22
22Altrincham302113-22
23Yeovil301235-21
24Halifax301203-31
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC