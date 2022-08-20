Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha (right) made it three goals in two games after also scoring against Liverpool on Monday

Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace earned their first win of the season after coming from a goal down to beat Aston Villa in a lively encounter at Selhurst Park.

Villa got off to the perfect start when Ollie Watkins fired low past Vicente Guaita to give the visitors a fifth-minute lead.

But Palace restored parity on the counter less than three minutes later through the impressive Zaha, who shook off Ezri Konsa and beat Emiliano Martinez with a low shot.

The hosts thought they had turned the game on its head when Jeffrey Schlupp struck after 26 minutes only for VAR to adjudge that Odsonne Edouard had strayed offside before finding the Ghana midfielder.

However, VAR later awarded Palace a penalty after Marc Guehi's back-post header struck Lucas Digne's arm, with Zaha scoring on the rebound having seen his spot-kick saved by Martinez.

Substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta wrapped up the win for Palace with a well-taken strike - only a minute after replacing Edouard.

Zaha shines for impressive Palace

On target in the draw at Liverpool on Monday, Zaha took centre stage for Palace once again as he inspired Patrick Vieira's side to a deserved win with his all-action display ably supported by the lively Eberechi Eze.

But Zaha and his team-mates had to do it the hard way after Watkins struck early for Villa, sweeping a confident shot into the bottom corner after Tyrone Mings' long ball was flicked on by Leon Bailey.

Palace responded strongly, however, and were back on level terms when Zaha scored on the counter just moment after Villa playmaker Emiliano Buendia had seen a penalty appeal waved away following Cheick Doucoure's challenge.

Lucas Digne and Villa boss Steven Gerrard confronted referee Andy Madley at full-time after the French defender was penalised for handball

The hosts pushed for a second before the break but were frustrated as Schlupp misjudged a free header before being denied by VAR, while Edouard's appeal for a penalty was turned down following a tussle with Mings.

Zaha then weaved his way around a couple of Villa defenders before pulling a cross back to Jordan Ayew, whose first-time shot was pushed away by Martinez.

While Bailey struck the crossbar for Villa with a curling effort six minutes after the break, Palace profited from a lengthy VAR check after Guehi's header struck Digne's arm.

Martinez beat away Zaha's effort from the spot but the Ivorian was on hand to lash home the rebound and was also involved in Palace's third, playing Tyrick Mitchell in down the left, enabling the England full-back to cross for Mateta to condemn Villa to a second successive defeat on the road.

Zaha's double takes the 29-year-old to 12 Premier League goals for 2022, matching Luka Milivojevic's club record for most goals in a calendar year.

Player of the match Mateta Jean-Philippe Mateta with an average of 8.02 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 8.02 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 7.65 Squad number 19 Player name Hughes Average rating 7.57 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 7.45 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 7.43 Squad number 26 Player name Richards Average rating 7.40 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 7.24 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 6.85 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.85 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.75 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.74 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 6.68 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 6.59 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 6.59 Squad number 28 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.58 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 6.47 Aston Villa Avg Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 5.54 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 5.40 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 5.32 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 5.24 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 5.03 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 4.82 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 4.79 Squad number 44 Player name Kamara Average rating 4.74 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 4.51 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 4.29 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 4.25 Squad number 9 Player name Ings Average rating 3.74 Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 3.60 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 3.58

