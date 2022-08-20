Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace3Aston VillaAston Villa1

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa: Wilfried Zaha scores twice as Palace earn first win of season

By Matt GaultBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments95

Zaha and Palace celebrate
Wilfried Zaha (right) made it three goals in two games after also scoring against Liverpool on Monday

Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace earned their first win of the season after coming from a goal down to beat Aston Villa in a lively encounter at Selhurst Park.

Villa got off to the perfect start when Ollie Watkins fired low past Vicente Guaita to give the visitors a fifth-minute lead.

But Palace restored parity on the counter less than three minutes later through the impressive Zaha, who shook off Ezri Konsa and beat Emiliano Martinez with a low shot.

The hosts thought they had turned the game on its head when Jeffrey Schlupp struck after 26 minutes only for VAR to adjudge that Odsonne Edouard had strayed offside before finding the Ghana midfielder.

However, VAR later awarded Palace a penalty after Marc Guehi's back-post header struck Lucas Digne's arm, with Zaha scoring on the rebound having seen his spot-kick saved by Martinez.

Substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta wrapped up the win for Palace with a well-taken strike - only a minute after replacing Edouard.

Zaha shines for impressive Palace

On target in the draw at Liverpool on Monday, Zaha took centre stage for Palace once again as he inspired Patrick Vieira's side to a deserved win with his all-action display ably supported by the lively Eberechi Eze.

But Zaha and his team-mates had to do it the hard way after Watkins struck early for Villa, sweeping a confident shot into the bottom corner after Tyrone Mings' long ball was flicked on by Leon Bailey.

Palace responded strongly, however, and were back on level terms when Zaha scored on the counter just moment after Villa playmaker Emiliano Buendia had seen a penalty appeal waved away following Cheick Doucoure's challenge.

Lucas Digne and Steven Gerrard confront the referee
Lucas Digne and Villa boss Steven Gerrard confronted referee Andy Madley at full-time after the French defender was penalised for handball

The hosts pushed for a second before the break but were frustrated as Schlupp misjudged a free header before being denied by VAR, while Edouard's appeal for a penalty was turned down following a tussle with Mings.

Zaha then weaved his way around a couple of Villa defenders before pulling a cross back to Jordan Ayew, whose first-time shot was pushed away by Martinez.

While Bailey struck the crossbar for Villa with a curling effort six minutes after the break, Palace profited from a lengthy VAR check after Guehi's header struck Digne's arm.

Martinez beat away Zaha's effort from the spot but the Ivorian was on hand to lash home the rebound and was also involved in Palace's third, playing Tyrick Mitchell in down the left, enabling the England full-back to cross for Mateta to condemn Villa to a second successive defeat on the road.

Zaha's double takes the 29-year-old to 12 Premier League goals for 2022, matching Luka Milivojevic's club record for most goals in a calendar year.

Player of the match

MatetaJean-Philippe Mateta

with an average of 8.02

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    8.02

  2. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    7.65

  3. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    7.57

  4. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    7.45

  5. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    7.43

  6. Squad number26Player nameRichards
    Average rating

    7.40

  7. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    7.24

  8. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    6.85

  9. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.85

  10. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    6.74

  12. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.68

  13. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.59

  14. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.59

  15. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    6.58

  16. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    6.47

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.54

  2. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.40

  3. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.32

  4. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.24

  5. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.03

  6. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.82

  7. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    4.79

  8. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.74

  9. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    4.51

  10. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    4.29

  11. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.25

  12. Squad number9Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    3.74

  13. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    3.60

  14. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    3.58

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 15SchluppBooked at 75minsSubstituted forHughesat 82'minutes
  • 28Doucouré
  • 10EzeSubstituted forRichardsat 90+1'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 70'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 70'minutes
  • 11ZahaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMilivojevicat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 7Olise
  • 14Mateta
  • 17Clyne
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Johnstone
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 26Richards
  • 41Whitworth

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 27Digne
  • 7McGinnBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 73'minutes
  • 44Kamara
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 31BaileySubstituted forIngsat 66'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 9Ings
  • 16Chambers
  • 17Augustinsson
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 23Coutinho
  • 25Olsen
  • 35Archer
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).

  5. Post update

    Danny Ings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Chris Richards replaces Eberechi Eze.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).

  10. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Luiz following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

  14. Post update

    Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

  18. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Wilfried Zaha.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

95 comments

  • Comment posted by XTStevie1872, today at 18:13

    You should never have left Rangers Gerrard as you'll be sacked by Xmas & the Liverpool job will be gone for good....

    You reap what you sow!!!

  • Comment posted by bandido, today at 18:11

    Veira, better player, better manager.

  • Comment posted by hannah lennon, today at 18:11

    Gerrard Out, go and get Brendan Rogers who is clearly unhappy at Leicester and is proven

    • Reply posted by A_Latif, today at 18:13

      A_Latif replied:
      Why would you get Rodgers in and leave Poch out? Basically making the same error

  • Comment posted by Lucky Duck, today at 18:11

    Went on the Villa forums before the match and im sorry to say Villa fans there is a lot of delusion going on. A lot of fans on there have no idea. Because Palace are a smaller club you should beat us . Take a proper look at Palaces recruitment , young and very good players . Wake up. Palace absolute masterclass today.

  • Comment posted by Eleven, today at 18:10

    Gerrard is now bookies favorite at 10/3 to be the first manager to leave his job, Rodgers is 2nd at 4/1, and Lampard is 3rd at 5/1

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:07

    Villa deserved what they got and that was a good beating. Place the better team and Zaha delivers when it matters. Gerrard wont last the season at Villa and the truth is he is not good enough.

  • Comment posted by Smarty-Pants, today at 18:05

    I'm not sure what us Villa fans expect - Gerrard inherited a below average team & has added some more average players.

    We don't have any stand-out players like Zaha who can change the game (& like Jack used to) so all we can expect is another average season.

    Villa were a big club - but not now, we're just another team trying to stay in the Premiership.

  • Comment posted by CR4Y-F1SH, today at 18:04

    Gerrard out. Hasn't improved us. We need to stop messing about with mickey mouse managers who aren't fit to manage this club. Dean did well until he collapsed but it's now time for a step up, not a total unproven man who won something in a tin pot league.

  • Comment posted by foxtrot, today at 18:04

    Steven Gerrard is a very smart manager, the suits, the hairstyle, but the football "oh dear".

  • Comment posted by A_Latif, today at 18:04

    Villa can chop and change managers as much as they want, Gerrard is woeful, However, the biggest issue is Purslow, he is who needs to go, fancies himself a footballing man but he is far from it. Also, he loves the camera and limelight too much, the man is delusional.

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 18:03

    Gerrard getting sacked in the morning, sacked in the morrrrning.

  • Comment posted by A_Latif, today at 18:01

    What's the point in Steven Gerrard being a manager?

    • Reply posted by KellogsKeegan, today at 18:11

      KellogsKeegan replied:
      For the lols?

  • Comment posted by Essjay, today at 17:59

    I thought Tranmere would be Super Stevie's next job but I think it's to big.

  • Comment posted by edward bundy, today at 17:59

    Gerrard and villa are the perfect partnership. Both think they’re better than they actually are.

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 17:57

    Poor old slippy g
    First manager to get the sack?

  • Comment posted by Mike collins, today at 17:56

    Perhaps we where 'just too good for you"

  • Comment posted by Royal Blue, today at 17:56

    Greetings villagers...You tried to venture where eagles dare. but once again floundered as a very good crystal Palace side turned our wannabies over. How will Gerard escape critiscim for what was again another poor performance leaving our great pretenders struggling on three points. Gerard clearly needs a miracle to turn this bunch around. I hear you say he needs more players. I can only agree.KRO

    • Reply posted by chico hamilton, today at 18:00

      chico hamilton replied:
      And you are here because?

  • Comment posted by bob_49, today at 17:55

    Gerard - probably the worst manager in the premiership. The players he’s brought in are no better than the players he inherited, he’s clearly lost a number of the players who don’t want to play for him and he’s wasted millions. Compare him to Viera who has got the best from the team he inherited, that’s proper management not cheque book management. Hats off to Palace, you deserved it.

  • Comment posted by steve Jenkins , today at 17:55

    Steven Gerrard has not been backed you had a crazy let's waste all our money on championship players like Watkins, benudua, and then bailey let's get real this summer he has been able to buy 1cb, a free agent and Coutinho who was already on loan so 2 players due to villa wasting money in the past so no he hasn't had the backing and villa fans saying otherwise are deluded.

  • Comment posted by Dias, today at 17:53

    Steve G days are numbered. Let's get serious he is not Premier League quality like Lampard

    • Reply posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:57

      CastorTroy replied:
      Totally agree, Everton are 100% behind Lampard but nobody at Villa likes Stevie G.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal33008269
2Tottenham32107347
3Man City22006066
4Fulham31205415
5Brentford31118534
6Newcastle21102024
7Leeds21104314
8Chelsea21103214
9Brighton21102114
10Crystal Palace31114404
11Nottm Forest311123-14
12Southampton311157-24
13Aston Villa310236-33
14Bournemouth310226-43
15Liverpool20203302
16Everton301224-21
17Wolves301213-21
18Leicester301258-31
19West Ham200203-30
20Man Utd200216-50
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport